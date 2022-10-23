DANVILLE — Five Danville honor Agriculture Science students with interest in become a veterinarian, visited the Danville SPCA on Wednesday morning, where they spent about 40 minutes with several cats, helping them become more accustomed to humans, with the hopes that this will help them find permanent homes.
The students at SPCA included sophomores Isabella Ray, Michael Snyder, and Alyssa Bergenstock; junior Lauren Weader; and senior Emily Geist.
It’s part of a new program in a partnership with Kristen Szwast, manager of the SPCA.
“This is the first year doing this,” said Van Wagner, Danville Area High School agriculture science teacher. “It’s really an experiment. But thanks to these honor students, the program has been a great success.”
“Each week our honors veterinary science students spend at least one class period volunteering at the SPCA,” said Wagner.
“In the process, students are gaining first-hand vet skills such as treating canine skin conditions, preventing equine diseases, grooming and bathing animals, and feline conditioning, socializing,” Wagner said.
“Getting experience for the class and for my future is what I hoped to get out of these visits,” Ray said.
Snyder said he wanted to experience working with animals. One of the things he’s done at SPCA is washing a dog.
Weider said she “just likes helping animals and trying to help them get adopted. And, I love animals and coming to see them.”
“I like the experience here and helping them get adopted,” Geist said. One of the things she’s done at SPCA was give a medicated bath for dogs. She’s also helped with horses.
Bergenstock said she has liked the experience of coming to SPCA. She’s cleaned out water tubs and helped interact with cats so that they feel more comfortable around humans.
At the moment, the population of animals at SPCA is large, said Michaela Royer, SPCA Community Engagement coordinator. There are 17 dogs, about 30 cats and nine horses up for adoption.
The animals are kept at SPCA until they are adopted.
“It’s great to get young minds excited about helping with homeless animals,” Szwast said.