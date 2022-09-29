DANVILLE — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg on Tuesday named Zachary Haney, 29, of Danville, director of youth and young adult ministries.
An experienced youth and young adult leader, Haney began his new role with the diocese on Sept. 12.
As the director of youth and young adult ministries, Haney is responsible for the youth and young adult programs for the diocese, specifically the Diocesan Youth Council.
He also is tasked with supporting parish youth ministry programs and the Diocesan CYO program, as well as serving as the liaison for Catholic Scouting.
He will support parish and regional young adult gatherings, including Theology on Tap, and supporting the work of Catholic Campus Ministry for the colleges and universities within the diocese.
Haney will be the main point of contact for parishes that wish to develop local youth and young adult ministry programs.
“Yes, it’s a job with a lot of responsibilities,” Haney said on Tuesday night from his home near Harrisburg. “I’ve only been on the job for three weeks, so I’m meeting a lot of people. At some point we’ll strategize about moving forward.”
“The youth and young adult programs in our diocese have been blessed with the addition of Zachary. Not only does he bring a wealth of experience working with youth, but also a deep love for the Catholic faith and an understanding of the circumstances our young people are facing,” said the Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, bishop of Harrisburg. “I am pleased to welcome Zachary to our diocesan family and I look forward to working with him in this important ministry for our diocese.”
“Zack has experienced the variety of programs and opportunities the church has to offer our youth and young adults,” said Deacon Gregory Amarante, secretary for Catholic Life and Evangelization for the diocese. “He also understands the challenges and advantages of being a youth in today’s society. Both the search committee and I were impressed with Zack as a young and faithful Catholic and his particular perspective in this field of ministry. We are blessed to have him and look forward to supporting our parishes, colleges and Catholic schools in ministering to our young Catholics.”
“Youth, young adult, and campus ministry are all very near and dear to my heart,” Haney said. “They were pivotal parts of my faith formation, where I feel like I experienced the deepest growth in my relationship with God and my relationship with others. I hope that I can help provide that same experience, through a sense of community and empowerment, for all the young people of our diocese.”
“We’re enormously proud of Zack,” said his mother, Ginny Haney, on Tuesday.
“He works very hard and I think he will be very good at the job,” she said. “He’s worked with kids most of his career. He is a great communicator, and that is one of his best strengths.
Haney was a swimmer in the Danville Area School District and also swam for the Sunbury YMCA, when he was a kid. He also spent a lot of time at Susquehanna University. That’s where Haney began coaching kids, Ginny said.
Haney has a master’s degree in communication arts from Marywood University and a bachelor’s degree in financial planning, also from Marywood.
Before joining the Diocese, he was the aquatics director and head swimming and diving coach for Marywood University.
He has also been very active with the university’s campus ministry, including holding various leadership roles with Volunteers in Action, the youth ministry team and Bible study, the Alternative Break Mission Trips, and the Catholic Men’s Group.