The Danville News
RUSH TWP. — The Montour County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) coordinated a grain bin rescue training session with area fire companies on Saturday.
Boyd Station LLC hosted the 8-hour class, which focused on safely rescuing a person trapped in grain.
“Recently, Montour EMA purchased a rescue device — ‘The Great Wall of Rescue’ — for just such purposes,” said Montour County EMA Coordinator Ed Burkland.
As part of the training, Boyd Station also conducted a tour to help familiarize firefighters with the facility, Burkland said.
He said instructors from Penn State agricultural division taught the class.
Twenty-five firefighters attended the class that was financed by the North Central Task Force. The firefighters were from South Side Fire Company in Riverside, Danville Fire Department, Washingtonville Fire Company and Liberty Township Fire Company. Several Boyd Station employees also participated.