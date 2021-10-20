DANVILLE — Candidates for four-year and two-year seats on the Danville Area School Board told voters Wednesday night they want what is best for children but would work to control finances.
Four of the candidates spoke at a Meet the Candidates Night program presented by Montour County’s Democratic and Republican parties at the county administration building.
Candidates Richard Vognetz II and Dr. Yohannes Getachew, Republican and Democratic nominees, respectively, are vying for the two four-years seats. Late former Montour County District Attorney Robert W. Buehner Jr., who died on Sept. 3 at age 69, also is on the ballot for a four-year seat because he died fewer than 75 days before the election. He won both parties’ nominations in the spring. If he receives enough votes to win one of the seats, the new board will appoint a replacement when the new term begins in December.
Sherry L. Cooper, of Mahoning Township, and Michael A. Clouser, of Derry Township, won both parties’ nominations and John Croll, also of Derry Township, won the other Republican nod for one of the two-year seats. Getachew also received enough write-ins in the Democratic primary to win a party nomination for one of three two-year seats open on the board.
Croll did not attend the program, and Cooper left during the program due to illness.
“Children come first,” said Getachew, the only incumbent in the race. “Their success is the focus of our schools.”
The others agreed children should be first.
The second priority is finances, Getachew said.
He said the district has taken major steps toward addressing the social-emotional issues of students.
Clouser said he would like to see the district develop other paths for students besides the college prep route, a subject that came up later in the program, in which moderator Aidan McDonald asked the candidates questions submitted on index cards by audience members.
More than 40 people attended.
Cooper, a former district paraprofessional in special education, said, “One of my priorities would be the children.”
She said she is willing to learn what needs to be done.
Vognetz said his priorities are the children, limiting useless spending and learning how to make the school district a better school district.
In answer to a question of how to reduce district expenses, Vognetz suggested going over the budget “with a fine-tooth comb,” because nobody wants to pay more taxes.
Cooper answered with, “I don’t know.”
Getachew said the budget is reviewed continually to anticipate what can happen in the future.
“Our school system has not raised taxes in a very long time,” he said.
The board, however, raised taxes 3.5 percent in June for the current fiscal year. It raised taxes one other time in the past five years — 2.7 percent in 2019.
Clouser said the district must separate its wants from its needs.
“Enrollment is falling,” he added.
He said perhaps the district should take a step back from proposed expansion projects.
Vognetz and Cooper said they were opposed to Critical Race Theory being taught in the schools. Getachew said that is not even on the radar. He said any proposed curriculum undergoes reviews from the state Department of Education, administrators and teachers before it even gets to the board.
Clouser said, “I don’t believe one person is better than another. I don’t believe we oppress each other.”
When the candidates were asked for their top priorities, Cooper said, “I’m drawing a blank.”
Vognetz said he wants more transparency and to make the school district better.
Clouser said he wants the district to develop a non-career (college) program and to give priority to teacher and staff applicants who were born and raised in the area. Getachew said, though, the goal of the career path program is to give students exposure to all types of careers, not just those requiring college.
Getachew said his priorities are to continue to maintain the emotional well-being of children, to continue to improve curriculum, and finances.
When asked about mandatory face masks for students, Clouser said there is science to support both sides and he wasn’t sure if masks are harmful or helpful to children, but he is willing to find out.
Getachew, a Geisinger anesthesiologist, said masks are one of many ways to get rid of COVID, in addition to hand-washing, distancing and vaccinations.
Cooper said she would have to learn if masks harm children, and she said it’s hard for kids to keep masks on all day.
Vognetz wasn’t sure about whether masks work.
“I’m not a doctor,” he said, adding, “I think it’s parents’ right (to determine if their kids wear a mask), but in public places, it’s demanded by the state.”
Vognetz, 41, is a manufacturer’s representative for a window and door company and an officer with the Sons of the American Legion in Danville.
Getachew was appointed to the board in October 2019 to replace Kevin Brouse, who resigned the month before. Getachew was appointed to serve through Dec. 1, 2021.
Clouser, 54, is a retired U.S. Bureau of Prisons counselor.
Cooper worked as a paraprofessional in the district from 2005 to 2018. Both she and Clouser drive for rabbittransit.
Before the question-and-answer session, Montour County treasurer candidates Norma Bird, the incumbent and a Democrat, and Republican challenger Byard Woodruff each gave a statement introducing themselves.