and Robert Inglis
DANVILLE — Students headed back for the first day of school at Danville on Tuesday.
Ninth-grader Allison Carper, 14, said her first day back at school was “good. At first it was kind of nerve-wracking. But it got better.”
Going to high school was “kinda scary,” she said. “I didn’t get lost.”
She said her teachers were good.
Gavin Fry, 16, is in eleventh grade.
His first day back, he said, “was pretty tiresome for me.” Asked about what he was looking forward to this year as a junior, Fry said, “just trying to make it through the year.
“I think this is going to be my hardest year because of my class selection,” he said.
Fry is taking “a bunch of AP classes,” he said. “I’m taking these hard courses because I want to look good for colleges.”
By all accounts, all of the schools in the district had good days, as school principals reported to the Danville Area School Board on Tuesday night.
“The day was uneventful, which, if you run a primary school, that is a good thing,” Danville Primary School Principal Amy Willoughby said.
Students arrived safely, by 8:25. Both parents drop-off and busing was very thorough. Everybody arrived on time.
“The day was lovely. Lunches went very well,” she said. “And all students were out of the building by 3:40, which is pretty awesome.”
The primary school is welcoming some co-op students this week from the high school.
“We also will welcome our student teachers this week,” Willoughby said.
At Liberty Valley, “things ran smoothly and everything is in great shape,” said acting Superintendent Harry Mathias.
At the middle school, said Principal David Snover, things went “really, really well.” He then thanked the board for a “brand new parking lot to drive in on as parents dropped off their students. We had am extremely high number of parent drop offs.”
“The parking lot looks incredible,” Snover said. “Students were in the building by our designated starting time of 8:05.”
“A big part of our first day, was helping our new students acclimate to what a middle school education is like,” Snover said. “So I spent a lot of the day with our sixth graders — the procedures and how to navigate their day. How to find their classes. Usually by Friday, they’ll be in great shape.”
The day ran smoothly, he said, and he had no reservations, no complaints about how things went at the middle school.
The first day at the high school was also uneventful and it was great to see students back in the building, said Principal Jeremy Winn.