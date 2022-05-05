DANVILLE — William and Nadege Creppy emigrated to the United States from the Republic of Benin in West Africa 18 years ago, but they never forgot their homeland.
Three years ago they helped form Green Shield Network to help Benin and other developing countries. They plan to do that by raising money and buying school supplies, helping to build sanitation facilities, providing clean water and fostering tree planting, gardening and chicken coop projects in schools.
“Right now our goal is school furniture to help kids 4 to 13,” Nadege said this week in the nonprofit’s Danville office. “The idea is to have sustainable schools.”
By teaching school children to plant gardens and raise small farm animals such as chickens, goats, cows, they can raise their own food, she said.
“We plant trees around the school for a fence and shade,” Nadege added.
William said some of the trees are fruit trees.
“Fruit trees so the fruits can give them vitamins,” he said.
“The idea is to go along with the United Nations goals for sustainable development,” Nadege said.
Church committee helped
William, a nursing assistant at Geisinger Medical Center, and Nadege, who formerly taught French and international studies at Shamokin Area High School and now teaches online at PA Virtual Charter School, have lived in Danville for six years but only recently started collecting goods and fundraising in earnest out of their East Mahoning Street office. They previously lived in a Philadelphia suburb.
The family belongs to St. Joseph Parish, in Danville. The church’s Peace and Social Justice Committee advised and helped the Green Shield Network with the collecting clothing, gardening tools and cash donations for Benin, which was formerly known as Dahomey.
In Benin, about 30 percent of the population is literate, Nadege said. Green Shield Network is working to increase the literacy rate by helping to buy books and supplies for schools to maintain the retention rate. French is the main language of that country.
The group’s focus is on developing countries, starting with Benin, but it eventually will help others.
“We intend to go to other countries in Africa, from Benin Republic,” Nadege said. “Next, we will go to Togo, Ghana, Burkina Faso and more. That’s how we intend the network to grow.”
Clothes, school and garden supplies
Green Shield Network is a fully registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. All donations are tax-deductible.
The group is seeking donations for kids 4 through 13 years old of clothes and shoes, including sandals, sneakers, flats, slip-ons, dress shoes, soccer cleats, T-shirts, jeans, pants, skirts, blouses, dresses, school furniture, blue, red and green pens, pencils, colored pencils, pencil cases, eraser, rulers, compasses, protractors, backpacks, kids bikes, and gardening tools, such as wheelbarrows, watering cans, gloves, transplanters, pruners, rakes, trowels, gloves, shovels and spades. They also are seeking new seeds for planting.
Nadege said the group also plans to build a maternity unit for women to give birth safely without a rate of mortality and one that is sanitary.
The group moved into its Danville office in July but was equipping it and getting settled in. Now that its efforts are picking up, the charity is looking for local and international volunteers. The group also has a board in Benin.
“The idea is to build this network, not only for Benin, but for all where it is needed,” Nadege said.
Green Shield Network also joined the Danville Business Alliance (DBA).
“We’re happy to have them in our community and we look forward to working with them,” DBA Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said.
For more information, go to greenshieldnetwork.org/realisations/ or https://www.facebook.com/rbverts/?ref=page_internal