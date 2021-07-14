DANVILLE — School officials here hope to make needed repairs to the Liberty Valley Intermediate School and renovations to the Danville Primary School, as well as prepare to move athletic fields to former Danville State Hospital farmland across from the latter school.
An estimated $264,000 in savings from refinancing two 2017 bond issues next year, as well as borrowing about $6 million, would finance those projects and the Danville Area School District’s share of the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School upgrade, Business Manager Bobbi Ely said at Wednesday night’s school board meeting.
The discussion came before the board approved 3 percent raises for Superintendent Ricki Boyle, which will increase her annual salary to $144,200, up from $140,000; for Ely, whose pay will increase to $172,010, from $167,000; and for non-bargaining employees and most administrators.
Board member Jenn Gurski praised Boyle for putting students first during the pandemic. Other board members lauded her and other administrators.
Partial projectThe needed repairs, especially to Liberty Valley, were part of the recommendations of a feasibility study done by KCBA Architects, Center Valley, and presented at the May meeting.
That study of the district’s buildings also recommended abandoning the aging, flood-prone middle school, building an addition onto the high school for seventh and eighth grades, moving sixth grade from the middle school to the intermediate school and third grade to the K-2 primary school.
The price tag for for all of those recommendations, if done at today’s prices, would hit $52.5 million.
School officials are focused on doing the more minor projects for now, though. The board will vote on those at the next board meeting, which is Aug. 3 at 7 p.m., following the board’s decision to change the meeting days to the first and third Tuesday of each month.
“The district is not in a financial position to go through with the entire plan,” Ely said.
She said the work at the two schools, prepping the athletic fields and paying the district’s $4.3 million share of the vo-tech upgrade would total $9.3 million. The district has $1.17 million saved toward that contribution.
The board later voted to pay the $4.3 million, 10 percent of it no later than Aug. 1, but voted against paying the final commitment no later than 30 days after the awarding of the contracts.
‘Not great shape’“Liberty Valley is in decent shape, but not great shape,” Boyle said.
She said asphalt and sidewalks are coming up, the school needs a roof replacement, moisture is leaking through the floor, the restrooms are not ADA compliant and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system needs an upgrade.
The primary school would need renovations to add a class.
“Liberty Valley is most critical at the moment,” the superintendent said.
She said it would take a year or two to adequately seed the athletic fields on the former farmland, which Danville Borough leases to the district. Boyle said middle school athletic fields also would move there as part of an athletic complex.
Maintenance criticized
Former Montour County Commissioner Jack Gerst criticized district officials, scolding them later in the meeting for not keeping up with repairs. He questioned what maintenance has been doing.
“They need to get off their duffs,” Gerst said.
He said the commissioners worked hard to get grants to repair the middle school after the 2011 flood. He was concerned the district was considering closing it.
“I take that personally,” he said.
Boyle invited Gerst to call her to discuss his concerns.
Gerst also criticized board President Chris Huron for earlier asking board members if they knew of any secret meetings, to which no one replied.
“You really need to act like an adult,” Gerst said, without mentioning Huron by name.
Robert Buehner, a candidate for school board who was in the audience, but did not address the board, sued the school district and board in 2020 alleging the board violated the state’s Sunshine Act by not permitting him to discuss the district budget at a virtual school board meeting. The lawsuit is pending in Commonwealth Court.