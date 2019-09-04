DANVILLE — With a levee-raising project along the Susquehanna River costing $1 million more than expected, Danville Borough Council members voted Tuesday night to borrow $800,000 and reallocate $200,000 so the contractor can keep working.
The money is needed to pay the contractor through the end of October, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said.
She said she received positive feedback on reallocating $200,000 from a flood fund and from a bank willing to finance the short-term loan while the council works to try to obtain grants to finance the $1 million.
Dave Gutelius Excavating Inc., of Mifflinburg, began work in April to raise the Upper Susquehanna River and Hospital Run levees and to make other improvements such as modifications to existing levee access roads, concrete walls, inlet structures and extending existing concrete storm water headwalls.
The levees need to be raised to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements so the levees can remain certified, said Jacke Hart, borough director of code and building development.
Berkey said an unforseen condition of excess topsoil depth greatly affected the quantity of fill required to build the project to specifications. The design value for the estimated topsoil depth of 4 inches was taken from as-built drawings but in places the depth is up to 3 feet with the average topsoil depth estimated at one foot to 18 inches, she said.
One-hundred percent of the bid quantity of imported fill has been used with the project only 50 percent complete, she said.
She said the borough got an inkling of what was going on at a meeting July 23 with the contractor with Hart saying the "hard numbers" came out at a meeting Aug. 27 with the contractor.
Councilman John Rodman asked how this could happen. "Obviously the estimates were not correct," Berkey said. She said there were some assumptions with the borough looking at getting better answers but that doesn't change the financial position with the project.
"Somebody screwed the estimate and we're on the hook for $1 million," councilman Jeremiah Walter said.
Council President Kevin Herritt agreed and said he wants to find details about the situation but said the council needed to make a decision and needs to find answers to questions.
Councilman Wes Walters asked who wrote the contract with Berkey saying Larson Design served as the engineer.
Berkey said the contractor must continue working since a demobilization could cost the borough an additional $75,000 each time. The Gutelius contract initially was for $1,079,000 and funded through Montour County from the Wyoming Valley Levee Raising Proejct Mitigation Grant Program.
Berkey said legislators have been contacted along with FEMA, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers, the state Department of Environmental Protection, the state Department of Community and Economic Development, Montour County, Merck, Geisinger and more.
Hart said the project needs to continue with the borough appealing the remapping of the Flood Insurance Rating Map. Putting the project on hold would bring to an end the possibility of removing the downtown from the special flood hazard district, she said.
Non-certifying by FEMA of the Hospital Run and Upper Susquehanna levees would impact Zone X which covers about 70 percent of the Second Ward, she said. That could end up as a special flood hazard zone requiring residents with mortgages to buy flood insurance, she said.