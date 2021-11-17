Knights holding in-person Thanksgiving dinner
DANVILLE — The Danville Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph Catholic Church are again holding a free in-person Thanksgiving dinner for the community on Thanksgiving Day.
The meal — turkey, stuffing, vegetables, mashed potatoes, all the trimmings and desserts — will be held in the school cafeteria beginning at noon.
The dinner last year was limited to takeout and delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— JOE SYLVESTER
District judge moving to courthouse this weekend
MAHONING TWP. — The office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder will be closed today and Friday for the move to the courthouse.
It will reopen in the courthouse on Monday.
The office and courtroom were located along Wesner Lane in the township. Montour County officials decided to move Shrawder to the commissioners’ former offices in the courthouse as part of the county building realignment. That realignment included moving the commissioners and other county offices to the administration building in the former Danville Elementary School on East Front Street in Danville.
Shrawder’s new home has undergone a renovation with added security for the district judge’s operations.
— JOE SYLVESTER