DANVILLE — Staging an annual high school production is a herculean task at best in any normal year, but putting on a play during a pandemic posed enormous challenges to Danville Area High School musical director Jordan Haravi and her students.
"Thanks to a really great cast of actors and backstage personnel we have been able to produce a play — not a musical this year — that will be uplifting and bring great joy to the community," Haravi said on Tuesday morning.
The play is Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, by playwright Matt Cox, a comedic retelling of the Harry Potter book series by J.K. Rowling.
"We had a lot of options, other plays we were looking at," Haravi said, "but we kept coming back to this one because of the year that we are going through and how hard these times are for everyone. We wanted to pick a show that would lift people's spirits. This show is absolutely going to do that. It is a pure, fast-paced comedy. We wanted to make people laugh."
A lot of Harry Potter fans will like this revisiting, "except it is now from the perspective of the 'puffs.' Even people who aren't totally familiar with the Potter world will be able to relate to the characters and their comical flaws."
Haravi also wanted the cast, during their four months of rehearsals, "to do something fun.
"We normally put on a musical, but not knowing how this year was going to play out, and knowing we would be taking on a probable financial loss — a musical costs a lot more than a play does. We also had to consider social distancing, so put it all together and we went with doing a play."
Virtual days, snowstorm interruptions are some of the unexpected obstacles involved with putting together the play, but Haravi said they are "making it work. The cast and crew, totaling 35, are really excited to be doing something at all. There were so many moving elements that there usually aren't in putting together a production like this. We were prepared for whatever was to come."
It was hard to do everything on the fly.
Nobody could expect or predict what was going to happen so when the production went all virtual right after casting the show, students had to be flexible. "We are truly blessed to have this group of students and their willingness and eagerness to come to rehearsals and make this happen," she said.
Elijah Brown, 16, plays the character Wayne Hopkins in Puffs.
"I'm kind of a Harry Potter fan," he said. "I used to know more about it. I've never really read the books, but I still know a lot about the story. I am a fan of the idea of Harry Potter."
Brown likes the character he is playing.
"He's a lot like me, so I really wanted to do this," he explained. "Also, the acting experience is something I really want to do in the future."
Brown said doing this play "started rough," due to the pandemic.
Having to be on virtual for every rehearsal was something he had to deal with. "But now, moving on, we can actually be here (in person). It has gone better than what I expected," Brown said.
He said that he will miss the energy that a full audience gives a cast, "but there will be people here to watch. It just won't be the same as having a full audience that can cheer you on."
Reagan Preisz, 16, plays Megan Jones in Puffs.
She admits she stage fright, "so this experience is very good for me."
Preisz said dealing with the pandemic wasn't always easy.
"For me, this year has been a lot more stressful because I actually have lines and I'm more on the stage," she said. "And dealing with COVID was rough because I was quarantined for a while and having to do this remote was difficult.
"When I was quarantined, I was watching everyone do their stuff and it was difficult when I came back," she said. "But overall, this has been a really great experience."
The presentation will be a combination of in-person staging (proper distancing with a 10 percent capacity in-person audience) and virtual.
"We went into this not knowing what to expect," Haravi said. "We wanted to have the option of in-person, livestreaming our show or have a recorded production available. We chose to have a recorded production for video on demand."
Details on that have not yet been ironed out.
"I think the success of this show is because our students were so determined, and continue to be so flexible with everything that is happening," Haravi said. "We were lucky. We only had two kids we had to quarantine, and they were out 10-15 days. They rolled with the punches. Stepped up. I don't think there was a time this season when I was worried... because of our kids."
The in-person production is March 11-13.