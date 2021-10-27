The Danville News
DANVILLE — Borough council recently accepted the retirement of Jackie Hart, director of code and building development, and voted to award her a one-time bonus of $3,000 for additional work performed beyond her original job description since 2018, including work on the flood mitigation system.
Hart said her retirement won’t be official until June, but she will begin taking accrued vacation time in January and has offered to work a few hours a day to help train her replacement, once the replacement is hired.