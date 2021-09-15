DANVILLE — A borough councilman said his Christian beliefs prevented him from voting for a Pride Month Proclamation at Tuesday evening’s council meeting.
Howard Beers was the lone no vote against the proclamation, but two members abstained and the only three yes votes were not enough to approve. Four votes were needed for council to approve the proclamation. Two members were absent.
John Grabusky, of the Columbia Montour Pride Committee, asked the council to approve the proclamation, which stated Danville Borough Council recognizes and proclaims Oct. 16 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) “OUTFEST” throughout the borough and is “committed to supporting visibility, dignity and equality for LGBTQ people in our diverse community.”
“I voted against it because of my Christian values,” said Beers, a 3rd Ward councilman. “I try to live my life by the Bible. Nothing against anybody there. I just don’t believe in that. I care about all people.”
Beers said another reason he voted no was, “When you do something like that, all kinds of groups will be coming in, Black Lives Matter, white supremacists. I have nothing against people. I fight for all the people, especially my constituents ... I try to live out what the Lord tells me to do. I don’t believe in that sexuality, but I don’t bother with those people. That’s their choice.”
Council President Kevin Herritt, of the 4th Ward, said he abstained because “I don’t feel council should make proclamations. I don’t recall any time I was on council that we did a proclamation.”
He said proclamations are supposed to come from the mayor.
Mayor Bernice Swank said she does proclamations, but this was presented by an outside group.
“That was their decision,” Swank said of council. “The question I asked is if you do a proclamation, if other groups come in, do you do it for them?”
She didn’t know of other groups that have brought in proclamations.
“What council did, council did, and I went along with it,” Swank added.
Cathy Lauinger, 38, of Danville, a member of Columbia Montour Pride Committee, said she attended the meeting because she lives in the borough.
“John presented, I live in Danville with my wife,” Lauinger said. “This was an unfortunate outcome, but we still have hope for the council. I live here in town and I’m not going be sad and disappointed and walking away. I’m looking forward to additional conversations because this is my community.”
She said the Columbia Montour Pride is holding an Outfest at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Oct. 16, from noon to 6 p.m. She said the group also plans to seek approval of the proclamation from Bloomsburg Town Council and the commissioners of Montour and Columbia counties.
Grabusky was unavailable for comment.
In addition to Herritt, 2nd Ward Councilman Jim Gregg also abstained. Councilmen Wesley Walters of the 1st Ward, Vice President Byard Woodruff of the 3rd Ward, and Joe Stigerwalt of the 4th Ward voted yes. Christian Force, 1st Ward, and Jeremiah Walter, 2nd Ward, were absent.