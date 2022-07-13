DANVILLE — Danville Business Alliance (DBA) and borough council members are reworking a previously rejected agreement that would have allowed DBA to operate and renovate the borough ballroom using state grant money.
During a contentious hourlong property committee meeting that all council members attended following Tuesday's council meeting, advocates argued the improvements would draw more rentals, while opponents felt the agreement would cost taxpayers more.
Whether the new agreement will receive enough votes to pass is unknown.
Borough council members on June 7 rejected an agreement with DBA that would, according to the agreement, develop and improve the ballroom, located in the municipal building’s lower level.
While council President Kevin Herritt, Vice President Byard Woodruff and Councilman Joseph Stigerwalt voted in favor of the agreement, Councilmen Wes Walters, Jim Gregg, Howard Beers and Mark Deroba voted no. Councilman Stephen Humphries was absent.
Woodruff, Stigerwalt and Humphries make up the property committee.
Under the agreement, the DBA would have raised funds to pay for a portion of the costs of design, construction, capital maintenance and improvements, operation and programming of Canal Park and the ballroom. The borough would have been responsible for maintenance and all utilities, while the DBA would have been responsible for programming and scheduling for park and ballroom events.
"We are not here to take anything away from the taxpayer but to provide them with an additional renovated space to gather," DBA Executive Director Rebecca Dressler read to council from her prepared comments. "The intent is to create a more utilized space to increase revenues received for the ballroom to lessen the tax burden for residents, not increase it."
She said DBA was prepared to raise matching funds to match capital funds for renovations at no cost to taxpayers.
Dressler said $1.75 million is allocated in the state capital budget to assist in the renovations, infrastructure and other related costs for an economic and community arts redevelopment project in Danville. A 50-50 match is required. She said that like the Canal Park Project, DBA has identified potential funding sources to raise matching funds for the improvements, which SBA Architects estimated would cost nearly $501,000.
Woodruff, property committee chair, said the ballroom needs a manager and improvements, especially to the plumbing and heating.
"Improvements are going to make it more expensive for people to rent," Deroba argued.
"We don't want to price people out of this space, but we do want to improve it," Dressler said.
She said the ballroom gross revenues this year will be about $8,800 from 42 events on the books. The weekday/one day rate is $75 for the first day and $50 for every day after. The weekend rate is $350 with a $210 security deposit (kept if the ballroom is not cleaned, property is damaged, etc.)
Improvements needed
DBA board member BarbaraJean Markason, who attended with several other board members, told council DBA turned Canal Park into something beautiful at no cost to taxpayers.
"It's a beautiful place. You could have a wedding outside and meal inside," she said.
Markason implied, though, that improvements are needed.
"If I were a bride, I would not want my wedding in there," she said.
Gregg worried that a member of the public eating lunch at Canal Park would have to leave if a wedding showed up. Markason said the park is a public place and people are allowed to be there.
Gregg also expressed concern that borough workers would have to take care of the property.
"Why are we going to pay our employees time and a half to unclog a toilet?" Gregg asked.
The borough currently maintains and rents out the ballroom, Markason pointed out, but the borough does not make as much in rentals as it could with renovations.
"DBA needs to convince us that this is in our best interest," Deroba said.
Gregg said the borough does not have to put $500,000 in ballroom renovations.
Woodruff said if those improvements are not made to the ballroom, "You might as well tear it down."
"We don't all agree they're the ones we want to take care of (the ballroom)," Deroba said. "We don't want to give DBA full rein."
Council President Kevin Herritt said if the ballroom is renovated, it would reap greater profits. Gregg and Beers said that is not guaranteed.
Beers said, "I'm tired of this coming back to committee. This is just wasting our time."
Stigerwalt shot back, "If this is wasting your time, I would ask you to remove yourself from council."
"You remove yourself," Beers replied.
"I just think we need to keep it and forget it," Gregg said.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey told council the borough is not in the marketing business.
"We are, unfortunately, in the rental business because of the properties we own," Berkey said. "If council wants to charge the staff with managing, we can look at that, but we're not going to get $500,000."
Walters said the improvements would not guarantee any more revenue than is coming in now. He said the problem with the rejected agreement was that it did not explain the pricing or percentage of specific costs.
He and Deroba indicated they would like to see more specifics in an agreement.
"My 'no' was because of the way it was presented," Deroba said.
Gregg and Beers said they are dead set against an agreement with DBA. Humphries did not indicate where he stood.