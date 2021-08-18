DANVILLE — School officials Tuesday night started the process of repairing school properties by formally approving bond issues and proposals for prep work.
Two series of bond issues not to exceed $9 million will finance the projects and the Danville Area School District’s share of the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School upgrade. The board also authorized issuance of another series of bonds not to exceed $11.35 million to refinance two 2017 bond issues and save a minimum of $150,000.
The projects include repairing the middle school parking lot and Liberty Valley Intermediate School and making renovations to the Danville Primary School, as well as preparing to move athletic fields to former Danville State Hospital farmland across from the latter school.
The board Tuesday night approved proposals from K&W Designing Environments, of Harrisburg, to evaluate and assess the middle school parking lot, create bidding and construction documents and phase services at a cost of $21,600, and from KCBA Architects, Center Valley, to oversee the construction documents and specifications, permitting, bid and construction administration for middle school parking lot repair at a cost of $9,600.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said previously the asphalt and sidewalks at Liberty Valley are coming up, the school needs a roof replacement, moisture is leaking through the floor, the restrooms are not ADA compliant and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system needs an upgrade.
The primary school would need renovations to add a class.
She said it would take a year or two to adequately seed the athletic fields on the former farmland, which Danville Borough leases to the district. Boyle said middle school athletic fields also would move there as part of an athletic complex.
Call for resignationAlso at the meeting, parent Melissa Specht called for board President Chris Huron to step down as board president and resign from the board because of what she termed Huron’s “personal vendetta against Robert Buehner.”
She added, “You are also a liar and someone who has no backbone.”
When Huron attempted to respond to her accusations and a board member and residents defended him, Specht kept interrupting them, and she was nearly escorted from the meeting by a school police officer.
Buehner, a candidate for school board, sued the school district and board in 2020 alleging the board violated the state’s Sunshine Act by not permitting him to discuss the district budget at a virtual school board meeting. He also accused the board of meeting in secret.
He has since withdrawn the lawsuit.
Huron has made comments at meetings seeming to mock Buehner’s claims, recently asking other board members if they knew of any secret meetings.
That drew criticism at the July 14 meeting from former Montour County Commissioner Jack Gerst.
“You really need to act like an adult,” Gerst said, without mentioning Huron by name.
Specht claimed that Huron says he has children’s best interests in mind, “But when parents and children have met with you behind closed doors, emailed you and spoke with you publicly, you have not responded.”
Specht, who has criticized school administrators in the past for transferring an emotional support teacher out of the middle school, where her child is a student, said Huron did not respond to her email and refused to meet with her.
Huron told Specht, “You made hurtful comments in one email you sent me ... hurtful inappropriate and unforgiving things you sent to me,” as she tried to interrupt.
He said, “You made accusations in a derogatory email that had no substance other than to attack me.”
Board member Christina Fish defended Huron. When Specht tried to interrupt her, Fish scolded her, saying, “It’s my turn to speak.”
Fish lauded Huron’s leadership.
“I take offense that you have represented him in such a negative manner,” Fish told Specht, saying Huron has provided leadership with coherence and consistency rarely seen in school boards.
“You are not part of our committees, you’re not part of our discussion and you have no concept of what it is to do what’s right for kids,” Fish continued.
Parent Tom Ciccarelli said he has known Huron for 16 years and coached with him.
“I will attest to his firm and unbelievably sound character around kids or anybody,” Ciccarelli said. “I can’t think of many better humans.”
Another parent, Mary Williams, told Huron, “You have coached my son in basketball. You have been an amazing mentor to my son.”
When Specht repeatedly tried to interrupt her, Williams finally shot back, “Be quiet. This is my time. Zip it.”
Williams added, “I will not have you debase these people.”