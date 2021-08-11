DANVILLE — The borough fire department will parade down Mill Street and up Bloom Street to Memorial Park on Sept. 11 to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the 20th anniversary.
Danville Borough Council approved the fire department request Tuesday evening.
Fire Chief John Buckenberger said fire and police personnel would walk the route in what would be a 15 to 20 minute march. Police Chief Jonathan Swank said some fire and police vehicles would be part of the parade.
In other business, the council accepted a $24,973 bid from Gale Boyer Roofing, of Jersey Shore, the lowest of four received, for roofing work at the senior center.
Council also approved the subdivision of a single lot at 964 Ash St., which will result in construction of a two-family dwelling with the capability of two separate owners. The borough planning commission previously approved the request.