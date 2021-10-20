DANVILLE — It’s been two years since the last Danville Halloween Parade, and the parade’s organizers are just about ready for the 2021 edition to march next Thursday.
Canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ghoulish — and fun — display will include dozens of groups that will march through town to entertain kids and adults alike.
“We currently have 50 registered and are looking for more participants — bands, cars, motorcycles, floats, dance troupes and more,” said Jason Bird of the parade committee.
Bird said there are some changes this year. The parade will form on East Market Street, around the soccer complex, from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and will move from Nassau Street instead of Wall Street, promptly at 7 p.m. Fire apparatus will form on Co-Op Court and then merge into the divisions instead of joining the end of the parade.
Deanna Force, another parade organizer, said the parade will continue down East Market Street, turn right on Mill Street and march down to Lower Mulberry Street and disband behind Cole’s Hardware.
Force said individuals can decide for themselves if they want to wear a mask.
That’s a good idea for those who will be in crowds, said Dr. Swathi Gowtham, director of pediatric infection prevention at Geisinger.
”Definitely for those that are vaccinated, the parade is much safer this year than it was last year,” Gowtham said, adding an outdoor event is better than one indoors for reducing the risk of infection.
Those 12 and older are eligible for the COVID vaccine.
“The transmission in our area is still pretty substantial,” she said. “Even if you’re outdoors and in a crowd, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) does recommend masking.
She recommended a multi-level cloth mask or a surgical-level mask over the nose and mouth.
Gowtham said that with crowds at a parade, people should do as much distancing as possible.
Parents can make masks fun for kids and the masks can be part of a superhero, surgeon or other costume. Regular masks that come with costumes don’t offer as much protection, though, the pediatric infectious diseases physician said.
Though masks offer more protection for others than the person wearing them, “If everyone is wearing a mask, everyone is protected,” Gowtham said.
She added kids also should wash their hands before eating the candy they collect for Halloween.
Those who want to find out more or to register for the parade can follow the “Danville Halloween Parade” page on Facebook.
Those entering a float must register it so it is on the judging sheets. Forms can be found at https://forms.gle/sGFarwBb5ERasYLH9. The deadline to register is Friday.