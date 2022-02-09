The Danville News
DANVILLE — The borough fire department has a buyer for its ladder truck, and its replacement is due to arrive in four months.
Fire Chief John Buckenberger told the borough council on Tuesday evening that Kunkletown’s fire company has agreed to buy the current Ladder 19 for $250,000. Danville will keep the ladder truck until the new one is delivered in June, the fire chief said.
“We don’t expect delivery until we get the new ladder truck in June,” Buckenberger said.
Kunkletown is in Monroe County.
The department’s ladder truck runs out of Friendship Fire Company. It is the only ladder truck in Montour County and responds to fires outside of the borough.
The fire company has been raising money since last year to buy the new ladder truck at a cost of about $1.5 million to replace the 2002 ladder truck, which has been in need of repair, according to fire company officials.