The Danville News
DANVILLE — It’s not quite time for the Danville Heritage Festival, but it is time for the Danville Heritage Festival Garden Tour.
The garden tour this year has expanded and will be held on Saturday (rain date Sunday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Danville Heritage Festival will be held on Sept. 9-11.
The festival committee chose the beginning of July for the garden tour because it is closer to the peak flower season, and the gardeners can then enjoy the festivities in September, according to Rebecca Dressler, Danville Business Alliance executive director.
The tour destinations include:
Bob & Marysusan Umbriac – 538 Chamber St., Danville
This 5-acre property has been a labor of love for over 4 1/2 decades, and the owners maintain that it is still a work in progress — continually revising and adding new plants and trees. Marysusan is in charge of the flowers and does a lot of the weeding. Bob has designed and built a lot of the many terraces and structures on the property, which include: covered bridge, a pavilion, water ponds and waterfalls, a root cellar, a large grape arbor, a working wishing well, along with multiple terraces and stone walls. There are evergreens and shrubs, perennials and roses, crepe myrtles and wisteria, fruit trees, a large vegetable garden, and numerous flowerbeds. Marysusan also makes her own hanging baskets, which are hanging throughout the property. The circular driveway in front of the house contains 2 fish ponds, streams, a gazebo and many plantings.
Mary Alice King – 881 Powder Mill Road, Danville
This garden features a mixture of deer-resistant annuals, herbs, perennials, shrubs and containers that line a walkway to the front door. The plants include contrasting textures, unusual flower shapes and foliage plants that attract bees and hummingbirds. A paperbark maple is the highlight of the backyard filled with mature foundation plantings. To access the gardens, park along Powder Mill Road.
Zamboni Park (public garden) – 168 W. Front St., Danville
Zamboni Park greets visitors who come across the Danville-Riverside Bridge into Danville. Approximately 50 feet by 200 feet, it represents manicured beauty. There are hundreds of trees, shrubs, and perennials, including tulips. This park overlooks the north branch of the Susquehanna River, and is a popular picture backdrop for proms, weddings and family gatherings. This award-winning park is under the watchful care of Bill Zamboni (for whom the park is named) and other volunteer staff members.
Riverfront Park (public garden) – 22 W Front St., Danville
Riverfront Park was created at the site of an old river bridge. The park has flowers, a picturesque fountain and a mural painted on the wall across the street depicting the iron heritage of Danville.
Joel and Laura Burley — 166 Songbird Lane, Northumberland
Joel and Laura Burley’s garden is located just off Route 11, near the Point Drive-in. While driving up their lane, visitors may get a glimpse of their horses in the pasture. At the entrance to the garden is a plaque dedicating their multiple gardens to their loving parents. The pair built their house in 1997 on more than 7 acres. Enjoy the wall garden made with repurposed rock-faced block and brick designed by Laura. Also, enjoy their fish pond and vegetable garden. Being beekeepers, they have planted with the bees in mind, and have built a bee/garden house. Also on display is a 1953 Chevy Bel Air that Joel is restoring.
Martha Kanaskie – 432 Eyersgrove Road, Bloomsburg
Martha Kanaskie lives on a picturesque 12 acres along Eyersgrove Road. Her large spring-fed pond boasts a fountain in the middle. She has been working on her property for more than 31 years. What once looked like a golf course now has trees and perennials strategically placed to make maintenance easier. She has gotten native trees and shrubs from the Conservation District and has managed to avoid push mowing by planting specific areas that would otherwise be hard to mow. Martha has an extensive herb garden, primarily because she loves to cook. She also loves to start new plants from her perennials as she weeds and thins them. They are potted, placed in a sheltered spot outside, and then later sold. Martha’s home is built underground, although it doesn’t seem that way when you look at it.
Frank and Karen Dombroski – 1130 3rd St., Washingtonville
This home and the surrounding gardens is the former site of Frank DeLong’s “Flower Garden,” which consisted of many plants and flowers brought back to Washingtonville from his many travels. The Dombroski home is across the street from the Delong Memorial and was built by a relative of Frank DeLong. The home is surrounded by a variety of annuals and perennials and encased in some beds by stone retaining walls. A potting shed is tucked away under the deck. Among the grove of trees to the rear of the property is a 1,000-gallon pond that is home to minnows, goldfish, toads and frogs. The pond was hand dug by Frank and son Tyler about 25 years ago. They also did the stonework and built the very natural-looking stream. Among the grove of trees is a regulation-size quoit pit with lights for nighttime play. Surrounding the pool area are hydrangeas and roses among other plants with a wisteria hanging over the pergola and dining area at the pool house. The backyard boasts a tree with its trunk encased in a climbing hydrangea. The tree was topped off a few years ago, but the trunk was left standing some 20 feet up to accommodate the hydrangea. Other trees in the backyard are used as supports for jasmine, wisteria, bittersweet and honeysuckle. The vegetable garden is surrounded by a fence that supports hops for beer making, trumpet vines, trimmed to showcase their interesting trunks, grapevines and kiwi vines.
Washingtonville Community Garden – A short walk from the Dombroski’s property
The Washingtonville Community Garden is located at the entrance to the Delong Park. The garden is one of the many projects that the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee has spearheaded over the past few years. As visitors enter the park, they will see a rock garden to the left with rocks painted with kindness messages by some of the children in town during an activity sponsored by the committee several years ago. The garden itself has the usual summer vegetable plantings that are shared with community members. Plots are available by application for personal use. Fifty trees were planted in the park area in 2019 by the committee and volunteers and, this spring, eight fruit trees were planted to develop an orchard to accompany the garden. Pumpkins have been planted in anticipation of a children’s activity this fall.
Lauren and Randy Goodlavage – 1127 Market St. Washingtonville
This is just a short walk from both Frank and Karen Dombroski’s garden and the community garden. The Goodlavage garden is a backyard fruit and veggie garden, along with a native plant garden. There are also ornamentals that were original to the property. The Goodlavages have worked to meet several requirements making their yard a “certified wildlife habitat” through the National Wildlife Federation.
John and Nancy Marr Farm Museum and Garden – 2663 Continental Blvd., Turbotville
Stop in, travel back in time, and see this farm that has been in the same family for several generations. The Marr Farm features a former wagon shed turned museum that is full, floor-to-ceiling, of items from Turbotville, Washingtonville and surrounding villages. Visitors will see store memorabilia, seldom seen pictures, farm and quarry collectibles and much more. If there’s anything visitors would like to know more about, just ask. First time open to the general public. Also on display will be John Marr’s grandfather’s restored 1948 Diamond T pickup truck. The Sesquicentennial Marr Farm is known for its displays of seasonal blooms surrounding the house and museum. Summer varieties include snapdragons, petunias, geraniums, calla lilies and a large Asiatic lily patch.
Bob and Barb Fry – 23 California Drive, Watsontown
Bob is an enthusiastic gardener and woodworker. He has been practicing 100 percent organic gardening in his backyard for more than 40 years. He has never used chemicals or pesticides on his raised beds that measure approximately 30 feet by 60 feet. He relies on horse manure, leaves, grass clippings and wood ash for fertilizer, moisture control and weed management. Expect to see tomatoes, broccoli, cabbage, sweet potatoes, white, red, and yellow potatoes, onions, asparagus, peppers, rhubarb, mint, lettuce, garlic, strawberries and black and red raspberries. They can or freeze the vegetables they don’t eat fresh and share the excess with others. Also of interest is their renovated brick one-room schoolhouse, built in 1849. His property is located among farmland and the area of the California grain, believed to be named after the California Gold Rush.