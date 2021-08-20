DANVILLE — Rising complaints about neighborhood fireworks has a Danville Borough Council committee ready to create an ordinance to regulate them.
Council Vice President Byard Woodruff, a member of the codes committee that plans to consider the regulation, said there also may be some state regulation coming down the pike.
“I would say council is leaning toward enacting some type of restrictions,” Woodruff said. “However, there are also bills being started and/or introduced at the state level that may affect what we are trying to do.”
A Wall Street resident who voiced her concerns to the codes committee before last week’s council meeting sparked the renewed interest in a fireworks ordinance. Denise Day told council her senior dog has tremors when fireworks go off in her neighborhood from the spring through the fall. She said she and her husband sometimes take the dog out until 11 p.m., when the borough noise ordinance goes into effect.
“She was very concerned about what is going on in her neighborhood,” said Mayor Bernice Swank, who has heard complaints from others.
“It’s not fair,” Swank said. “I’ve had calls about babies, scaring babies, and shift workers not being able to sleep.”
Yet, she said, borough police only received three calls on the Fourth of July.
“They went out and took care of it,” the mayor said.
Day said she didn’t call 911 because she didn’t want to interfere with other calls.
Police Chief Jon Swank and the mayor both said residents should call police if fireworks are bothering them. The chief said fireworks cannot be shot off within 150 feet of a house.
Mayor Swank said she plans to keep pushing the issue.
She told council, “Please don’t let this die like last year. It’s getting worse.”
She said borough officials have to do something, either by amending the noise ordinance by moving up the time to 10 p.m. or taking some other action.
“The Fourth of July should be the Fourth of July,” Swank said. “It should not be the Fourth of July month.”
The adoption of Pennsylvania Act 43 of 2017 may have contributed to the increase in people setting off fireworks. The law allows consumers over 18 years old to buy and set off explosives such as firecrackers and bottle rockets, with certain restrictions.
Pennsylvanians are able to legally purchase and use “consumer-grade” or “Class C” fireworks that contain up to 50 milligrams of explosive. That means firecrackers, Roman candles and bottle rockets can all be purchased and used at home. The state does restrict fireworks that are within 150 feet of an occupied building. Additionally, fireworks cannot be set off on any public or private property without the permission of the owner.
Jackie Hart, Danville’s director of code and building development said Danville reviewed a fireworks ordinance when the purchasing regulations changed, but council never adopted the ordinance.
“I think some of the people had children and thought it’s fun with the fireworks,” Mayor Swank said as one reason the ordinance wasn’t adopted. “To me, it’s very dangerous in the borough because everybody lives so close together.”
In Mahoning Township, the supervisors enacted an ordinance in 2008 that regulates “display fireworks,” the high-powered explosives shot off during community events. They can only be purchased and used by professionals 21 and older who also must obtain a permit from the municipality to fire them off, according to the ordinance, which reflects the state law.
The state law includes other restrictions on the use of consumer fireworks. People may not ignite or discharge fireworks within or throw them from a motor vehicle or building, or throw them into a motor vehicle or building or at another person. Anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs is prohibited from setting off fireworks.
Violators face a summary violation that comes with a fine of up to $100. Someone illegally selling fireworks could be cited under the Mahoning Township ordinance for a misdemeanor violation and face a fine of up to $300.