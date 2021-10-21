DANVILLE — Borough officials hope changes to the noise ordinance will lessen the boom from fireworks, the source of some residents’ complaints over the summer.
Council, at its Oct. 12 meeting, voted to advertise an amended ordinance for approval next month.
The amended ordinance would prohibit “loud, disturbing and unnecessary noises” between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., rather than the current 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. It also would include the word “fireworks” among those excessive noises.
Borough officials said the change is in response to complaints that some officials, including Mayor Bernice Swank, received around the Fourth of July.
Police Chief Jonathan Swank, who has said the police department received few complaints, said the amended ordinance doesn’t change much.
“I think the state law (on fireworks) is effective the way it is,” Chief Swank said. “Ten o’clock is the only big change. If someone had complained before, we would have enforced it.”
Mayor Swank also said the police department didn’t receive many calls about fireworks.
“I got a couple complaints, but, you know, you have to call the police,” the mayor said.
A Wall Street resident who voiced her concerns to the codes committee before the August council meeting sparked the renewed interest in new restrictions. Denise Day told council her senior dog has tremors when fireworks go off in her neighborhood from the spring through the fall. She said she and her husband sometimes take the dog out until 11 p.m., when the borough noise ordinance goes into effect.
“It’s not fair,” Swank said at the time. “I’ve had calls about babies, scaring babies, and shift workers not being able to sleep.”
Yet, she said, borough police only received three calls on the Fourth of July.
“They went out and took care of it,” Swank said.
Day said she didn’t call 911 because she didn’t want to interfere with other calls.
Police Chief Jon Swank and the mayor both said residents should call police if fireworks are bothering them. The chief said fireworks cannot be shot off within 150 feet of a house, under the state law.
The adoption of Pennsylvania Act 43 of 2017 may have contributed to the increase in people setting off fireworks. The law allows consumers over 18 years old to buy and set off explosives such as firecrackers and bottle rockets, with certain restrictions.
Pennsylvanians are able to legally purchase and use “consumer-grade” or “Class C” fireworks that contain up to 50 milligrams of explosive. That means firecrackers, Roman candles and bottle rockets can all be purchased and used at home. The state does restrict fireworks that are within 150 feet of an occupied building. Additionally, fireworks cannot be set off on any public or private property without the permission of the owner.