Mahoning Township will receive a $700,000 grant to construct a bicycle and pedestrian path along Bloom Road, while Danville is getting $500,000 to help rehabilitate six bridges over Sechler Run that need priority improvements to avoid closure.
Both grants are from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund. State Sen. John Gordner, R-27 of Berwick, and state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107 of Elysburg, announced the grants.
Mahoning Township’s project includes upgrades to 5,400 linear feet of roadway to include a 5-foot-wide bike lane on both sides and a 5-foot wide pedestrian walkway on the north side of the road. Total cost for the project is anticipated to be $1,037,969.
The Danville bridge improvements will include the replacement of the deck, sidewalks, curbs, railing and guiderails. Total cost of the project is estimated to be $760,000.
The Commonwealth Financing Agency was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.