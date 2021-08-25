DANVILLE — A 20-year-old from Danville who pleaded guilty in April to statutory sex assault and corruption charges involving two minor girls — 13 and 15 years old — was sentenced to 11 to 22 months in the Montour County Prison, with credit for 311 days served.
Montour County Judge Gary E. Norton sentenced Dade G. Ballard, 20, of 47 Fisher Court, on Friday to seven to 14 months on the statutory sex assault charge and a consecutive four to eight months for corruption of a minor. Ballard, who participated in the sentencing from the county jail via video feed, had written letters of apology to both girls and apologized again in court. That did not sit well with the mother of the 13-year-old girl. The mother spoke up in court and refused Ballard's apology, telling him her daughter was still traumatized by what he did when he had sex with her at a Danville home. The other assault occurred at the Hess Recreation Area.
Norton also fined Ballard $1,000 on each charge and ordered him to pay court costs. Ballard also must register as a a Tier II Sexual Offender, which would require him to register his address and other information with the state police for 25 years.
In other sentencings:
- Akeya L. Whitenight, 36, of Sunbury, received 12 months probation and Norton ordered her to pay a $500 fine and court costs, undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and complete its treatment recommendations, if there is a drug dependency issue. Whitenight had pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property related to diverting prescription opioids for her own use last year while working as a registered nurse at Geisinger Medical Center, according to the criminal complaint filed by the state Office of Attorney General.
- Blair Lee Smith, 36, of Derry Township, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children and driving under the influence of alcohol. Norton sentenced him to 12 ro 24 months in state prison — consecutive to other sentences he is serving — on the endangering charge and a concurrent six months probation for the DUI. Smith also must pay court costs and $800 in fines. He currently is serving an unrelated sentence at SCI Forest. The Montour County charges are related to Smith driving on Route 54 in Derry Township at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 14 with a 0.175 percent blood alcohol content in his system and four juveniles in the vehicle.
- Dawna Jean Harvey, 73, of 168 Columbia Hill Road, Valley Township, pleaded guilty to simple assault Aug. 20 at her residence for throwing a toy grabber device at a 9-year-old girl, who sustained an abrasion and contusion under her left eye. Norton sentenced Harvey to six months probation and ordered her to pay court costs and a $300 fine.
- Shawn L. Fegley, 46, of 845 Franklin St., Danville, pleaded guilty to DUI on Railroad Street in Danville on Oct. 21. Fegley will be sentenced at a later date.