DANVILLE — A Danville man was sentenced on Wednesday in Montour County Court to one to five years in state prison for theft by deception and probation violation.
President Judge Thomas James sentenced Cody Allen Long, 27, after Long pleaded guilty to the theft charge. He admitted to passing two counterfeit $500 winning tickets from a gaming machine to a store clerk at Penn Jersey Food Mart in Danville on Dec. 5, 2020.
Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said Long gave the clerk a $100 tip from his "winnings," so he only owes $900 in restitution. James also revoked Long's probation on a previous theft charge from last year.
The judge ordered Long to serve 12 to 60 months in state prison, with credit for 98 days, for the probation violation, concurrent to any other sentence he is serving. James also sentenced Long to serve a concurrent 12 to 36 months, and ordered him to pay court costs, a $100 fine and $900 restitution on the deception charge.
Long appeared in court via video feed from the Northumberland County Jail, where he is serving nine to 23 months on unrelated charges.
In other cases, James accepted two defendants into the felony diversion program, in which their felony charges will be cleared if they complete the 12-month probation program.
Darryll Purnell, 21, of 34 Orchard Ave., Apt. 4104, Mahoning Township, is charged with interference of custody of a 13-year-old girl for taking her in Mahoning Township after she absconded from a Montour County Children and Youth Services foster care facility, on June 11, 2020. He also is charged with conspiracy to entice someone to flee or elude police, also in the township, on Aug. 23, 2020, when another man was driving Purnell's car with the girl inside.
"If you are a good boy for a year, the felony will go away and time served," James told him.
Pamela Ann Murray, 53, of 763 Old Route 15, Montandon, also was accepted into the program. She is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property for stealing $1,315.25 worth of various merchandise from Weis Markets in Danville between Jan. 15 and April 15 of this year.
In a separate case, Harrison Lamont Glover, 42, of Philadelphia, formerly of Williamsport, was sentenced to five years probation, with the first 90 days on electronic monitored home detention and automatic work release, court costs and a $1,500 fine. The judge also ordered him to participate in the State Alcohol Highway Safety Program and perform 20 hours of community service for driving under the influence of marijuana on July 25, 2020 on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.