DANVILLE — Danville Mayor Bernice Swank appears likely to win the Republican nomination to run for a fresh term this fall, according to incomplete and unofficial results from Tuesday’s primaries.
As of Wednesday, Swank, 80, led challenger Stephen Humphries, 36, by a vote of 194-141.
The latest results include absentee and mail-in ballots counted on Wednesday, along with votes cast at the polls on Tuesday. Montour County election officials will count write-in and provisional ballots on Friday, county Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said.
No Democrats sought that party’s nomination to run for mayor, but 107 write-ins were cast for mayor on Tuesday on the Democratic ballot.
Swank is in her eighth year as mayor this time and previously served eight years in the job, as well as 12 years as a Montour County commissioner.
Humphries, a systems configuration analyst in the Geisinger Health Plan benefits department, said he decided to run after the borough cut down many of the trees in the neighborhoods.
“It uglied up the neighborhood, lowered property values and will increase utility costs in the summer,” Humphries said in an earlier interview.
He said the roads also are always an issue and some are in dire need of paving.
Swank said the mayor’s office has nothing to do with the street department and tree-cutting.
The borough mayor primarily oversees the police department.
The retired hair salon owner and operator said, though, the trees were cut down because the roots were lifting the sidewalks in some cases and many of the trees were dead. She said there are plans to plant new trees.
In other primary races, Danville Borough Tax Collector Chas Bartholomew led challenger Carol Huntington, 217-117, in the GOP primary after Wednesday’s count.
In other results after the absentee and mail-in vote count on Wednesday, Craig High led Richard Hess, 127-116, in the race for a Republican nomination to run for a six-year term as Anthony Township supervisor.
In Liberty Township, John Esenwein led Gary Krick, 115-103, for the Republican nomination for six-year term as supervisor there.