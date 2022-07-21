DANVILLE — Borough first responders received a boost from the Moose last week at the local lodge.
With Moose International board Vice Chairman Bruce Masopust on hand, the Danville Moose presented checks totaling more than $3,000 to the Danville Police, Danville Fire Department, Danville Fire Police, the Moose Ross Camp in Illinois and the Moose Dress for Success program. Masopust also helped hand out 50 Tommy Moose stuffed toys to the fire department, fire police and borough police.
That evening was just one example of the lodge’s generosity toward local organizations.
“We support and donate to baseball teams, cheerleaders — the Vo-Tech cheerleaders are going to hold a car wash here — the T-Railers,” said Ann Yagle, lodge administrator. “We cook for the (high school) football team every Thursday. We support all our local sports, the Hunt for Life, Moose Riders motorcycle group.”
In the latest charitable donations, the Moose gave $1,000 to the fire department, $500 to the borough police, $300 to the fire police, $1,000 to the Moose’s Ross Camp, which is a national camp in Illinois, and $500 to the Moose Dress for Success program, Yagle said.
“When kids graduate at Mooseheart, they should look appropriate doing job interviews,” she said of the Dress for Success program.
Mooseheart is a residential child care facility and school near Chicago for children and teens in need.
“We take in children, kids from all over the country,” Yagle said. “Our club fosters three of them and helps support them.”
Ross Camp is for Mooseheart children.
She said Moose lodges also support the Moosehaven retirement community in Orange Park, Florida.
Donation bought bikes
The $500 donation to borough police was the second such donation to the department in recent months.
“They gave us $500 for the rodeo,” Danville Police Chief Jonathan Swank said. “We purchased bikes for kids. We purchased four bicycles and some other bicycle gear we gave away.”
Swank said the department is considering using the latest $500 to purchase breaching tools or other equipment to put in police cruisers in the event of a school shooting.
“The Moose is very generous,” the chief said. “Every year they give us stuff for the bike rodeo. The Moose, Legion, VFW all treat us really good.”
Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger was grateful for the donation. There are no definite plans for the funds, so far.
“We’ll put it in our fire board account and use it accordingly,” Buckenberger said. “It was a great donation. It was a surprise. We’re thankful for all they do and recognizing us.”
The Tommy Moose program donates the toys to first responders to hand out at vehicle crashes, fires or domestic incidents.
“We try to do a lot of good things in the community,” Yagle said.
Buckenberger said there is a great need for the Tommy Moose toys to give to children who are victims of fires and vehicle crashes.
“It’s nice to see people in our community who care about what we do,” he said.
Danville Moose member Lisa Tulino said the evening included a free dinner for all new members and sponsored members.
“We invited the fire department and police,” she said. “Over 100 people were here.”