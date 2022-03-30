Edna Sidler never planned on a career of keeping weapons materials out of the country.
Opportunities arose, however, and she took advantage of them. Today, the 59-year-old Derry Township, Montour County, native is deputy director of the Department of State’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation (ISN). The bureau works to prevent the spread of nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological weapons of mass destruction, known as WMD.
Sidler leads a team of 30 to prevent illicit shipments of materials destined for weapons production from getting into the country and into the wrong hands.
The bureau saluted Sidler this month in recognition of Women’s History Month.
“I work in the Office of Counterproliferation,” she said. “When we get information, we go to other other countries and try to stop weapons of mass destruction from going into illicit hands.”
She said the “bad guys” tried to take advantage of the pandemic, when the Department of State went 100 percent remote. That presented additional challenges.
Sidler said her bureau also works with foreign countries to stop weapons from going to other countries.
“A lot of it is intelligence-derived,” she said.
Sidler pointed out her bureau does not focus on conventional weapons, as the counter-terrorism people in the government do, but materials used to make them.
“They (the materials) are not weapons of mass destruction, they are sheet metal, electronic equipment,” Sidler said. “Our bad guys are really businessmen trying to make a living, but they don’t care how they make a living.”
She said some information ISN receives is open source, some is intelligence. Some of the information comes from other countries.
“We’re doing a lot of analysis,” Sidler said. “If we trust the information, we work with other government partners to see if we want go after (the materials).”
‘Very sharp, very funny’
Julie Mensch, of Danville, friends with Edna’s younger sister, Susan, since middle school, got to know Edna when all were in school.
Mensch described Edna as “very sharp, very funny, like the rest of her family.”
“They’re just great,” Mensch said. “The whole family is fun.”
When the girls were in high school, the families knew each other because both dads worked at TRW.
“I saw them at weddings, and when their dad (Edward) died,” Mensch said.
That was 20 years ago. Sidler’s mother, Roberta, still lives on the family farm.
Mensch said Sidler is very humble about what she has accomplished. When Mensch saw the tweet about ISN honoring Sidler, she forwarded it to others and to the newspaper.
“People in public service have kind of a bad rap,” Mensch said. “Edna has been quietly doing her thing. I thought it was neat they honored her for Women’s History Month. I just think it’s neat a public servant is actually serving the public and not looking for something else. It’s not something we see often enough anymore.”
Sidler said keeping weapons out of the country is a daily task.
“We work hard to keep everybody safe,” she said.
Sidler, who has been with ISN for 21 years and deputy director since 2015, said the bureau’s front office management selected whom to honor for Women’s History Month.
“I was asked if I wanted to,” she said. “Young women need to see if you aspire to a job like this, it’s possible.”
Led teams to Africa, Asia
She began her State Department career in the Arms Control Bureau working on the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), a multilateral treaty that bans chemical weapons and requires their destruction within a specified period of time. There, she was responsible for leading teams to Africa and Asia to provide technical assistance to countries.
“We would meet with Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Justice, Customs Enforcement and Intelligence, et cetera, in their capitals so that more of them could attend these meetings,” Sidler explained. “We knew that many of these ministries did not communicate very well with each other. We helped them with such things as drafting implementing legislation, establishing a national authority office and establishing export controls. It was a very rewarding experience.”
The CWC is implemented by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is headquartered in The Hague, The Netherlands.
Sidler was part of the U.S. government delegation to the OPCW at The Hague as an expert.
The 1980 Danville Area High School graduate earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Susquehanna University, then joined the U.S. Army after a recruiter called the family home asking for her sister. Her dad suggested the recruiter talk to Edna instead. She said she figured that was a good way to pay for graduate school. She rose to the rank of sergeant in her three years with the Signal Corps.
“We did all the communications for our battalion stationed in West Germany,” she said.
Sidler later earned a master’s degree in international security from the University of Pittsburgh.
“I didn’t really plan the job that I have,” she said. “I’ve gotten opportunities and I’ve taken them.”
She said a grad school classmate told her about a job in Washington, D.C., with a defense contractor.
“Then I decided to go into the State Department in the Arms Control Bureau,” Sidler said.
The department later reorganized and that bureau became INS.