DANVILLE — Borough police Cpl. Keith Davenport was having lunch with his wife, Tammy, at Perkins Restaurant on Jan. 10 when he saw a man at a nearby table appear to be choking.
“We noticed he was spitting up water,” Davenport recalled. “He grabbed his throat.”
The off-duty officer swung into action, grabbing the man from behind and performing the Heimlich manuever, removing the food that was obstructing the man’s breathing.
“It happened so fast,” Davenport said.
He said he didn’t know the man, who was dining with a woman.
The man, who lives locally, later visited Danville Police Chief Jonathan Swank to tell him what the officer did for him. Swank said the man did not want to be identified.
At Tuesday evening’s borough council meeting, Mayor Bernice Swank presented Davenport with a commendation for “going above and beyond the call of duty” for possibly saving the man’s life. Davenport’s wife stood by Davenport’s side as the mayor presented him with the commendation certificate.
Swank said later he invited the man Davenport saved to the meeting for the presentation, but he did not attend.
Davenport said that was the first time he performed the Heimlich in a real-life situation. He recently started his 15th year as a Danville police officer.
“I was in the right spot at the right time,” he said.