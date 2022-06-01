DANVILLE — It rained money on Route 54 near Weis Markets on Wednesday, and people scooped up the bills.
At least some of those people who picked up what turned out to be fake $100 bills turned them in to the Sunoco convenience store, Danville police Detective Sgt. Justin Stanley said. "We cleaned up as best we could."
Stanley said police received a call just after 2 p.m. that there were fake $100 bills on Route 54 between Wendy's restaurant at Route 11 and the convenience store, which is near Perkins Restaurant.
"It looks pretty real till you get close to them," Stanley said.
The front of the bill with Benjamin Franklin's picture includes the words, "FOR MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES" in the upper right, indicating the bills could have been movie props.
The detective said police warned local businesses and the Danville Business Alliance to watch out for the bills.
Police also posted the following message on the department Facebook page:
"So someone tried to make it rain like a bad TikTok video.
$100 bills flying across SR54..THEY ARE FAKE PEOPLE!!!
For the love of everything DO NOT STOP or cause an accident trying to pick these up.
Anyone caught trying to pass fake hundos will be arrested.
You've been warned."
The business association also sent out emails warning businesses of the bills.
"Please be aware of the bills that your business is taking; if possible use a counterfeit detector pen," the alliance email read in part.
The alliance asked businesses to contact police immediately if they receive any of the counterfeit bills.
Stanley said no one reported seeing anyone tossing the bills onto the road.
"It either had to be a prank or somebody in the movie business," Stanley said, adding the fake bills could be purchased on Amazon.