MUNCY — Cole Duffy and Mason Raup each knocked in three runs, Carter Raup scored four times Danville's baseball team routed Muncy, 12-3, on Wednesday for its first win of the season.
The Ironmen (1-0-1) broke open a 4-2 game with five runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Connor Sharpe's two-out, RBI single.
Mason Raup doubled twice in the game, while Duffy belted a triple.
Duffy struck out four over three innings for the win. Ironmen senior Carson Persing also fanned four over three innings against his father Chris' team.
In the team's opener on Friday, the Ironmen and Loyalsock tied 3-3 in a game stopped after seven innings.
The Ironmen scored twice in the top of the first inning and the Lancers responded with three in the home half of the inning. Danville tied the game with a run in the second and neither team scored from that point on in the draw.
Shultz went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, while Reece McCarthy and Mason Raup also had RBI doubles.
Danville is back in action today at South Williamsport. Its home opener is Monday against Midd-West.
Danville 12, Muncy 3
Danville;210;150;3 — 12-10-2
Muncy;101;010;0 — 3;4;0
Cole Duffy, Carson Persing (4), Garrett Hoffman (7) and Mason Raup. Stiles Eyer, Ross Eyer (4), Noah Confer (5), Kadyn Berry (5), Eric Walters (6) and Braydon Kamerer.
WP: Duffy. LP: S. Eyer.
Danville: Raup 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Duffy 2-for-4, triple, run, 3 RBIs; Reece McCarthy run, 2 RBIs; Wyatt Shultz 1-for-3, double, run; Carter Raup 2-for-2, double, 4 runs; Connor Sharpe 2-for-3, run, RBI; Tyler Brown 1-for-1, run, RBI.
Muncy: Berry 1-for-4, run; Confer 2-for-3, run; Tanner Baker 1-for-3.
Danville 3, Loyalsock 3
Danville;210;000;0 — 3-7-1
Loyalsock;300;000;0 — 3-3-2
Garrett Hoffman, Wyatt Shultz, Cole Duffy and Mason Raup.
Danville: Shultz, 2-4, RBI, double; Duffy, double; Reece McCarthy, double, RBI; Raup, double, RBI.