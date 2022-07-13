DANVILLE — School directors decided Monday to request proposals from a professional or professional group to conduct the search for a new superintendent.
The 8-0 vote by the Danville Area School Board came after directors debated whether the district or outside professionals should conduct the search.
Board member Sherry Cooper was absent.
Board member Wayne Brookhart said search firms can conduct a wider search, but when they were used in the past, the search came back to the same local candidates.
“In general we found people relatively close that we could have gotten for a cheaper price,” Brookhart said. “Could the search be done more expeditiously for less cost?”
He suggested the board consider hiring Harry Mathias to conduct the search.
The board appointed Mathias, the former Central Columbia School District superintendent, as acting superintendent at its June 27 meeting, effective July 16. The board also appointed Mathias at the same meeting to conduct business manager interviews.
Current Superintendent Ricki Boyle’s last day is Friday. She has taken a position as director of special services in the Bloomsburg Area School District. Former Business Manager Bobbi Ely left the district earlier this month to become assistant business manager in the Mechanicsburg Area School District.
Board President Michael Clouser questioned the benefit of a professional or a professional group conducting the search. He asked if there was a website where the district could advertise for a superintendent.
Mathias, who attended the meeting, said a professional would offer a scope of services, such as traveling to a candidate’s home district to conduct a background check.
“We’ve gotta move,” board member Chris Huron said, noting that school starts next month.
The board also voted to add two items to the agenda and approved both:
A contract with the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO) to hire an interim business manager for not more than 15 hours per week at an hourly rate of $125, until a permanent business manager is hired.
Hiring transportation coordinator Laura Renno as the administrative services coordinator at a yearly salary of $60,000, to replace Pam Burrows, whose resignation the board approved earlier in the evening.
Mathias also reminded the board members they must update the district’s health and safety plan at the August meeting, administrators must submit their goals for the year, and the district’s comprehensive plan — an academic goal-based plan — is due in the spring. The board also will have input on curriculum plans, which are devised by teachers, principals and administrators.