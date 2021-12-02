DANVILLE — More than 100 Danville Area High School students are ensuring hospitalized children will have some fun this holiday season.
English teacher Lorie Lannen’s students put together crafts, games and activities and packed them into Jared Boxes to give to young patients at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger Medical Center.
“I did it in all of my classes, AP Language and Language and Composition,” Lannen said on Wednesday, as a roomful of juniors put the finishing touches on their projects in conjunction with the Jared Box Project. “Eleventh-grade honors, 12th-grade honors.”
The children of Our Lady of Victory School in State College started the project in 2001 to honor their classmate and friend, a 5-year-old boy named Jared who battled cancer until his death in 2000. A narrative on the project website described how Jared carried a backpack filled with toys to his medical appointments and shared them with other children.
“Since then, more than 900,000 Jared Boxes have been delivered across the United States. Boxes filled with the ‘gift of play’ are given to young patients in emergency rooms, hospital rooms, surgical centers and clinics,” according to the website.
Lannen said her students worked in groups of four or five.
“We probably made 25 boxes,” she said.
Allie Focht and Lillie Whiting explained the games and gifts they made for their box, including a small stuffed lion they crocheted and a glitter bottle containing purple glitter.
“It’s a calming toy,” Focht said.
“There’s oil in it, and water, because they are in a stressful situation,” Whiting added.
Among the activities they included was a “find-it bag” for the child to find items such as a shiny green “emerald,” a clothes pin, a thimble, eraser and other items in a clear plastic bag of rice.
Quenten Ganson showed off a yellow origami snake his project partner Tyler Brown made.
“We’re just making things for these kids,” Ganson said. “They’re stuck in the hospital.”
Reagan Preisz, Emily Geist, Lilla Oldfield and Erin Fitzpatrick made a “Zoo In A Box.” It contained what Fitzpatrick called “a black furry.”
“It’s a cat,” Preisz said.
“A tic-tac-toe set goes along with it (the box),” Geist said.
“We all had different ideas,” said Oldfield. “We all agreed on a zoo.”
Lannen said the boxes of toys, games, coloring books and crayons were each geared toward a specific age group.