DANVILLE — A borough woman is locked up in lieu of $25,000 straight bail following a raid by Danville police and the FBI at her home early Tuesday. Charges are pending against others, Police Chief Jonathan Swank said in a release.
Danville Police Detective Sgt. Justin D. Stanley charged Michelle Kreski, 33, of 124 Iron St., with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. Police allege Kreski possessed 41 grams of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder on Wednesday, police and FBI agents, armed with a federal search warrant, searched Kreski’s home. U.S. Middle District Judge William I. Arbuckle issued the search warrant on Monday, the complaint states.
According to police, Kreski, Glenny Hernandez and four minor children were present during the search, which Swank said occurred at about 6 a.m.
“Multiple persons were detained and charges are pending,” the chief’s release stated.
Only the charges against Kreski were filed as of Wednesday afternoon.
“The search team located a green cylinder in Kreski’s bedroom inside her purse along with her wallet and other assorted personal items,” Stanley wrote in the affidavit. “The green cylinder contained one baggie of suspected methamphetamine and one baggie of white powder. The green cylinder was seized along with other items of evidentiary value.”
The complaint states the baggie of the suspected drug weighed approximately 30 grams and field tested positive for methamphetamine. “The baggie containing white powder weighed approximately 11 grams and was not field tested in an abundance of caution for law enforcement safety,” according to the affidavit.
It goes on to state that Kreski, when questioned, said the white powder also was methamphetamine.
Kreski is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Shrawder on March 28 at 11 a.m.