DANVILLE — Members of the Danville Borough Code and Zoning Committee met to discuss possible changes to the language in the current vacant property ordinance.
"This is just a very early first step in dealing with blight," said Ken Roberts, a code officer, who conducted the meeting on Tuesday night. "We'll have more meetings to go over the present ordinance and see where it might need to be tweaked."
In the long run, the full borough council would have to approve any changes in language, Roberts said.
One of the key points of discussion during the meeting was about part of the ordinance under the title Evidence of Vacancy.
"I don't want to be overbearing on this point," Roberts said. "I'm not a judge and jury. But a goal here is to protect the neighbors of an abandoned property. I worry about crime and adjacent property value.
"When we hear about a vacant property, we'll look into it," Roberts said.
Mike Kuziak, of Valley Township, sat in the audience and raised several points to committee for consideration.
"I certainly see the need," to deal with abandoned and vacant property, he said, "but how do you know that a vacant property is only so because the owner might be a snowbird, or because there are plans to renovate."
The current ordinance lists a number of conditions that might lead government officials to believe it is abandoned. But those conditions might be changed in future updates of the ordinance.
"I have a problem with any government going into a house without a warrant," Kuziak said.
Kuziak said that an administrative search warrant could be applied to entering a property to see if it is vacant and abandoned.
"If you have a question, give us a call," Roberts said. The borough can be reached by calling 570-275-3091.