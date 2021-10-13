DANVILLE — Three parents and two of Tina Bartholomew’s daughters Tuesday night disputed allegations she shared confidential survey documents.
Those allegations apparently led the school board to terminate Bartholomew on Sept. 28 as assistant middle school cross country coach.
The five who stepped up to the microphone at Tuesday’s school board meeting defended Bartholomew’s coaching and teaching abilities, as well as her character, in their comments to the board.
Bartholomew, who remains a district Spanish teacher and high school girls track and field coach, was not identified at the meeting when she was fired. The board only identified the coach by position. District officials did not reveal her name until The Daily Item filed a Right to Know request.
In a message to the newspaper on Monday, Bartholomew said she was surprised by the firing but that she was meeting with the board in an executive session Tuesday evening, prior to the public meeting.
No mention was made at the meeting of a private session with Bartholomew, and she declined to comment after the public meeting. Others had plenty to say, though, during the meeting’s public comment period.
Tony Petrick, whose daughter was coached by Bartholomew, said he had “a lot of concerns” about due process in the firing.
“Granted, I’m just privy to one side of the story,” Petrick said, adding he believed everyone was working with the best of intentions.
Petrick said Bartholomew’s supervisor repeatedly denied the coach had access to confidential information. The information was part of a student survey of coaches.
“Are we saying these girls hacked into this information?” he asked.
He said digital forensics would show if that was done.
Petrick said Bartholomew received a letter on Oct. 4 that alleged the family was privy to confidential information, divulged confidential information and manipulated information.
“I’m not aware the daughters were interviewed, I’m not aware principals were ever interviewed,” he said. “My daughter knew this information. She never saw a document. She could have attributed comments to the individuals on that team quite easily. The opinions were readily shared.”
According to the district’s website, school district coaches are “evaluated annually. This includes being offered a pre and post season meeting with the director of Student Affairs.” The district notes it now gives student-athletes “an opportunity to provide constructive feedback to coaches” through a survey. Student participation in the survey is voluntary and they could remain anonymous.
The district notes it now gives student-athletes “an opportunity to provide constructive feedback to coaches” through a survey. Student participation in the survey is voluntary and the students could remain anonymous.
Bartholomew’s daughter, Coyla, a senior, said the incident was a great injustice. She said she was accused of seeing the confidential documents, but, she said, that “is a made-up fantasy.”
She said her mother told her the survey was done and there were comments that were hurtful to her.
“As my mom read those comments, you could see it in her posture, her face, body language,” Coyla said. “It’s almost as if she had failed a major test that she’d been studying for.”
Hannah Bartholomew, a sophomore, like her sister, lauded their mother for the support they received from her as a mother and a coach. She always told her team members to do their best and make the day worth it, Hannah said.
“Girls in their teen years are extremely difficult,” Hannah said. “Statistics show one in five girls suffer from at least one mental health disorder. She has been coaching or teaching them for over 25 years.”
Parent Brion Lieberman, who said he ran track and cross country as a Shikellamy student, said the running sports taught him discipline and how to push himself to meet life’s challenges.
“I know I’m not privy to information board is privy to, so I cannot comment on that,” he said, adding, “I’ve been with the program as a parent. I’ve seen firsthand Coach Bartholomew’s behavior around kids. I know she’s a longstanding member of the running community.”
He said the board should consider the future of the cross-country program.
Sarah Marks, whose daughter is a team member, said, “I knew Mrs. Bartholomew as a teacher, as a coach and a club leader and an activities leader. I have watched her behaviors with my children and her students. She has been the consummate professional.
“Also, I think in sports such as track and cross country, that a strong female leader is important.”
Marks said the board should consider the impact of the removal of a leader of a team with no explanation to a group of middle school children and no information to parents. She added the veiled, complicated air around the issue creates a scandal, of sorts.
“There may have been some missed opportunities to look at Mrs. Bartholomew’s record and Mrs. Bartholomew’s leadership and potential opportunities for improvement planning and remediation,” Marks said.
School board President Chris Huron said after the meeting that school officials could not say much publicly about a case involving personnel.
“It’s hard when you can’t tell the whole story,” Huron said. “Documents are only part of the investigation, as a whole.”
Danville teachers union President Dave Fortunato said Bartholomew could not file a grievance through the union because coaching positions are not part of the Danville Education Association bargaining unit.
“You can see, though, why unions are so important,” Fortunato said. “Due process is something that everybody should receive, and any union’s main function is to assure this.”