DANVILLE — Montour County Solicitor Michael Dennehy said in September the transfer of the former Days Inn property to its new owners was close.
Last week, the lawyer said the case still is pending in Commonwealth Court, as it was in September.
Dennehy told the county commissioners that the way the state court is moving, “Eventually it will speed up to a complete stop.”
The sale of the eyesore property to the Liberty Group, of Montoursville, has been delayed for more than a year by a last-minute appeal the owner filed in Commonwealth Court over the sale price.
The property is located near the Route 54-Interstate 80 exchange in Valley Township.
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of the DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) regional economic development agency, told the commissioners she recently viewed the building and it has significantly deteriorated. She said water is pouring into the building due to the collapse of section of the second floor access near the hotel’s pool.
The Liberty Group, of Montoursville, whose Danko Holdings has owned Frosty Valley Resort in Mahoning Township since August of 2017, received court approval to purchase the 8-acre site of the dilapidated former hotel, which has drawn squatters and vandals. Liberty, which operates businesses ranging from hotels and golf courses to construction and home health businesses, plans to build a 100-unit Holiday Inn, two free-standing restaurants, which were not named, and a four-store mini-mall on the site. The company is buying the property for $250,000 and anticipates spending another $750,000 to raze the dilapidated structure.
Montour County President Judge Thomas James in December 2020 approved Liberty Group’s bid to purchase the property from Hadden LLC, of Edison, New Jersey, and to raze the long-vacant hotel. James previously appointed DRIVE as conservator of the property. Hadden appealed the sale, however, claiming another company offered more money, according to Dennehy.
He said in September that other company turned out to be a brand new limited liability company (LLC) formed in Lycoming County a couple of weeks before the previously scheduled hearing and is owned by members of the same family. A hearing is scheduled for the end of this month.
Dennehy predicted the sale will happen.
James appointed DRIVE as the conservator of the property in 2020. That came after years of attempts by Valley Township officials to get the owner to renovate or demolish the former hotel. The Days Inn, previously a Sheraton Inn, closed in 2014.
Under Corporate Blight Act 135, a conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
Dennehy said previously the property owners did not object to the conservator agreement. He said Hadden had filed other objections, but the court denied them.