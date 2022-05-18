DANVILLE — A St. Louis woman accused of lying to state police about a gun used in a fatal shooting in 2019 pleaded guilty recently in Montour County Court to making false reports.
Miqueal Brown initially was charged in September 2019 with two counts of hindering apprehension, one for providing aid and the other for concealing or destroying evidence, and one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen. The charges came after Brown’s then-boyfriend, David Earle Downing Jr., also of St. Louis, was charged in the shooting death of a worker at the Super 8 motel in Valley Township.
Brown, 28, admitted in court to reporting that her 9mm Taurus PT111 handgun had been stolen when she knew that it had not been stolen, District Attorney Angela Mattis said. Senior Judge Thomas A. James immediately sentenced Brown to 53 days probation, with credit for 53 days served in jail, and ordered her to pay court costs and a $300 fine.
Mattis said Brown had no prior record.
“She is living in Missouri, which is part of the reason why Judge James went with a flat sentence and credit for time served,” the DA said.
Montour County Judge Gary E. Norton sentenced Downing, 36, in February to a state prison sentence of 45 months to up to 12 years, with credit for the 875 days he had spent in jail. Downing was convicted in December on charges of involuntary manslaughter, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He fatally shot Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, during a struggle in Potts’s room at the motel, where Potts worked.
Brown testified against Downing at his trial. The couple was staying at the motel while Downing was working construction in Milton.
Animal cruelty case
In another recent case, Liza Diehl, of Valley Township, entered a no contest plea to aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, and neglect of animals and was admitted into the Felony Diversion Program, Mattis said. Diehl is prohibited from owning or working with equine animals as a condition of the program. Her co-defendant and grandmother, Lois Diehl, the owner of the animals involved, failed to appear at her preliminary hearing and an active bench warrant was filed.
Diehl, 36, and her 90-year-old grandmother, both of 90 Valley West Road, were charged in September for failing to provide veterinary care and a sanitary shelter for two mules and a horse.
The female animals were on Lois Diehl’s property at 167 Stine Road, West Hemlock Township.
According to the criminal complaints filed against both women, the mules identified as Darby and Dusty had overgrown hooves that created extreme difficulty with mobility and severe and prolonged pain requiring two different pain medications. That resulted in two counts against each woman alleging animal torture, a third-degree felony, and two similar third-degree misdemeanors for allegedly causing bodily injury or placing the animals at risk.
They also failed to provide necessary veterinary care, also third-degree felony counts, and failed to provide necessary veterinary care to a Percheron horse named Ada, and failed to provide sanitary shelter to all three animals, the complaint states. According to the charges, the mules also suffered changes to their bone structures and density. The medication did not alleviate Darby’s pain, and the mule was euthanized at the recommendation of a veterinarian and a farrier.
In a separate case, Jamie Schlagel, of Danville, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property for possession of a 2013 Ford Escape belonging to Valerie Schultz knowing it had been stolen. He will be sentenced after completion of a record check.