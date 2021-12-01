DANVILLE — A Tioga County woman who drove to Geisinger Medical Center with a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit on March 21 to pick up her husband could have a felony charge dropped under the court’s felony diversion program.
Heather L. Yuhas, 54, of Wellsboro, participating in the Montour County Court hearing by phone last week, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.
Yuhas, who has been charged with three DUIs in the past five years, told President Judge Thomas James she is now sober. She previously was accepted into the Tioga County drug court for a previous charge in that county.
She must pay $100 per month for the yearlong felony diversion program and follow the rules of the drug court program.
State police at Milton also had charged her with driving with a suspended or revoked license due to DUI first offense and driving with a blood alcohol level of .02 percent or greater while her license was suspended. She was stopped in the Geisinger parking lot about 9:40 a.m. Police reported breath alcohol test revealed a level of .258 percent.
In other sentencings during the Nov. 23 court session:
James accepted Taylor Joseph Hashman, 34, of Brooklyn, New York, into the felony diversion program in exchange for a plea to a misdemeanor drug charge. He also participated via phone. James fined him $200, ordered him to pay court costs and sentenced him to 12 months probation, with credit for 12 months.
State police stopped Hashman’s vehicle on Interstate 80 for a traffic and equipment violation on Feb. 3, 2020, and found 540 grams of marijuana, 150 grams of hemp and various drug paraphernalia.
Hashman initially was charged with manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Brook Deshong, 30, of Williamsport, was sentenced to 12 months probation, with credit for 12 months served, fined $200 and ordered to pay court costs on drug conspiracy charges.
She was in a vehicle in which state police found 100 bags of suspected crack cocaine and a bag of heroin during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Aug. 6, 2018.