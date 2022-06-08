DANVILLE — An 18-year-old teen accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl about a dozen times in January pleaded guilty this week to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.
Joseph Andrew Kriner, of 24 Kriner St., Danville, will face a review by the State Sexual Assault Assessment Board as part of his sentence to determine if he is a sexually violent predator. That would require him to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.
Montour County President Judge Gary Norton ordered a pre-sentencing investigation prior to sentencing for Kriner, who remains locked up in the Montour County Prison and entered his plea via video conferencing.
Kriner originally faced charges of rape and a dozen related counts for allegedly having sex with the girl in her Valley Township home about a dozen times over two occasions, according to charges filed by state police at Milton. He pleaded guilty to the two charges under a plea deal on Monday.
The criminal complaint also alleges Kriner gave the girl marijuana and alcohol before they had intercourse. It states the girl, who told police Kriner was her boyfriend, was unconscious during at least some of the sexual assaults, which occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 2 and 6. Police said a witness spotted Kriner climbing out of the girl’s bedroom window.
According to police, he was told after his Oct. 14 arrest as a juvenile that he was supposed to have no contact with the girl. He turned 18 on Nov. 15.
In a separate case on Monday, Bruce Carl, 21, of 645 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, admitted to a charge of sexual extortion for coercing a girl into having sex with him in Danville last Nov. 15 by threatening to post nude photos of her online. He also threatened to post video of them having sex.
Norton told Carl he wouldn’t necessarily abide by a plea agreement to sentence him to probation. Carl also will be sentenced at a later date.
The following also pleaded guilty:
Shannon Lynn Fink, 39, of Orangeville, to stealing an Amazon package containing a black maternity skirt valued at $20.99 from a West Hemlock Township residence on Nov. 27.
Hillary Marie Hack, 29, Bloomsburg, to charges of acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by fraud or misrepresentation and theft for altering a prescription bottle and stealing 10 1-milligram clonazepam tablets from a resident at Nazareth Memory Center in Mahoning Township, where she worked, on April 14, 2021. Norton admitted Hack into the felony diversion program under which she will pay its fees and spend one year on probation.
Gerald P. Cinko, 60, of 258 Yoder Hill Lane, Winfield, for driving under the influence of lorazepam, alprazolam and methadone Nov. 8 in Danville.
Patricia Zimmerman, 31, of 509 S. 7th St., Shamokin, to retail theft, for stealing $586.73 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets in Danville in June of 2021.
Robert L. Washington, 61, of 552 E. Front St., Danville, to simple assault and reckless endangerment of another person for punching and kicking his wife in the face and head, causing bleeding and swelling, on Oct. 10, 2019, at Church and Market streets in Danville.
Joshua D. House, 36, of Williamsport, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and buprenorphine hydrochloride — on Feb. 22, 2020, in Mahoning Township. Norton sentenced House to pay court costs and a $300 fine, spend 12 months on probation and undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and complete any treatment recommendations.
Jeffrey Scott Miller, 51, Ashland, to possession of drug paraphernalia — a hypodermic needle, scale and grinder with marijuana inside — Aug. 25, 2020 at the Super 8 motel in Valley Township.
Brandon Mark Hendricks, 40, to terroristic threats, simple assault and two drug-related DUIs in 2020 and 2021.
Jamie F. Schlagel, 49, of 117 Church St., Danville, who pleaded guilty before former President Judge Thomas James on May 11 to receiving stolen property for possession of a 2013 Ford Escape belonging to Valerie Schultz, knowing it had been stolen, reentered his plea so Norton could sentence him. The judge ordered him to pay court costs and a $300 fine, serve 23 months probation and undergo a mental health evaluation and recommended treatment.
Anjinette Jurawicz, 47, of 1101 E. Packer St., Coal Township, to driving under the influence of alcohol Aug. 19 in Mahoning Township. Norton sentenced her to pay costs and a $300 fine, six months probation and participate in the State Alcohol Highway Safety Program and 20 hours of community service.
Christian Avery Epps, 35, Dundalk, Maryland, to criminal trespass for entering a locked storage shed at 1266 Bloom Road in Mahoning Township Oct. 30 after being evicted from the residence.
Thomas J. Wright, 44, of 412 Ridge Road, Northumberland, to possession of drug paraphernalia and terroristic threats for waving a hypodermic needle containing methamphetamine at two staff members at Geisinger Medical Center on Jan. 30, 2021. Norton sentenced him to pay court costs and $800 in fines, and a sentence of six to 23 months in prison, concurrent with a state sentence he is serving on a Snyder County case.
Dannille Kathleen Billow, 32, of 138 Poplar Ave., Milton, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and no contest to simple assault related to a vehicle crash on March 8, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Mahoning Township. Township police said Billow’s vehicle struck two other vehicles and she bit a female security guard.
Kristina Leanne Riddle, 31, of Berwick, to driving under the influence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, THC, buprenorphine, and norbuprenorphine and reckless endangering another on Oct. 22, 2019, related to a vehicle crash at Ferry and Center streets in Danville. Borough police said Riddle’s 9-year-old daughter was in the car.