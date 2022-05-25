DANVILLE — Local sports teams that win championships will lose out on a parade with a fire truck until diesel fuel prices come down.
Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger announced Tuesday that it is just too expensive with prices so high.
Local diesel fuel prices have climbed to over $6 per gallon.
“Those big trucks only get four to five miles to the gallon,” Buckenberger said. “We’ve just got to put the brakes on it for now.”
That means Danville’s girls lacrosse team, which won the District 4/6 Class 2A title on Monday night, must find another way to celebrate.
Buckenberger said the department had been leading the parades for a variety of sports teams, including Little League, basketball, baseball, “every sport they have.”
The chief said the firefighters did the parades if the teams requested them.
He said each of the four fire companies in the borough fire department receives an allocation of $4,500 a year from the borough.
“But that’s not just for fuel,” he said.
He said the companies also can use the money for equipment purchases.
He did not immediately have a figure on how much the department spends on fuel.
Fire Chief Leslie Young, of Mahoning Township’s East End Fire Company, said the township company usually participates in the sports team parades, and would do so now if they resume.
“We’re usually invited because kids from Mahoning Township go to Danville,” Young said.
She said the fire company has a fuel budget of about $2,000 a year, but it’s not paid for by taxpayer money.
“It’s the profits from our social hall,” Young said.
She said, though, the department watches its truck fuel gauges to be ready for emergencies.
“We don’t let our trucks get below three-quarters of a tank,” Young said.
On Wednesday, the fire company spent $103 for a quarter of a tank of diesel fuel, she said.
The local fire companies still plan to participate in the Memorial Day Parade in Danville.