ANTHONY TWP. — The Montour Area Recreation Commission’s financial picture is not as bleak as expected, but revenues from the county hotel taxes still were far short of the funds projected for an average year, Director Bob Stoudt told the commission’s board earlier this week.
He said he budgeted $90,000 in tax revenue for the year.
“We hope we’re going to hit $125,000,” Stoudt said at the Monday meeting held both at the Montour Preserve visitors center and on Zoom.
While the commission, or MARC, had used up the tax revenue it had received by Oct. 22, it still is expected to receive a final quarterly disbursement in mid- to late-November covering the third quarter of the year. Stoudt said that based on earlier disbursements and local economic conditions during that quarter, he anticipates $40,000 to $50,000.
MARC also received an unrestricted donation of $20,000 from Service 1st Federal Credit Union on Aug. 27.
“With the extra money, we expect to end the year with $42,000 in bank more than anticipated, due to the Service 1st grant and the hotel tax,” he said.
Stoudt’s expected $125,000 in hotel tax revenues for the year is well over the $90,000 he budgeted, but far short of the $160,000 estimated for an average year.
“Hotel tax revenue was short last year and this, and probably next year,” he told the board. “We may have to tap into Community Giving (Foundation) funds.”
The financial situation still is better than two years ago, when the Montour County commissioners, Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau and the MARC board approved a 2 percent hotel tax increase to support MARC, which operates recreational programs at the Montour Preserve and maintains the Preserve and other parks in the county.
The commissioners increased the hotel tax from 3 to 5 percent as of Jan. 1, 2020. At the time, the increase was expected to generate about $167,000 annually to the commission. That was just months before the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns brought travel to a screeching halt, at least for part of the year.
Stoudt reported MARC also received a $1,000 grant from the Community Giving Foundation’s Danville Youth in Philanthropy to fund construction of Chillisquaque Creek access locations, hold stream cleanups and buy signs, brochures and other promotional materials for the project.
The director also said he contacted the Kleinfelder engineering firm about the engineering evaluation of the section of the Hess Loop Trail — J. Manley Robbins Trail segment between mile markers 1.3 — 1.5, which has been partially collapsing. He expects a final report in the coming weeks