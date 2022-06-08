The Danville News
DANVILLE — The second annual Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival will return to the Hess Recreation Area this weekend.
The festival kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m. with check-in and registration and a guided night ride at 8 p.m. The weekend-long event runs through Sunday at 3 p.m.
The Dirty Grin celebrates all things mountain biking and includes educational clinics, guided rides on local trail systems, kids games, live music, camping, food, bike raffles and much more.
Pre-registration is encouraged, but participants may register on the day of the event.
Concerts on Saturday begin at 6 p.m. and are free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
For more information about the festival, please visit https://www.dirtygrinmtbfestival.com/.