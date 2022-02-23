DISTRICT JUDGE
MARVIN K. SHRAWDER
DANVILLE
Charged. Spc. Dylan R. Giles, of Lawrenceville, Pa., a soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, with summary offense of absences without leave (AWOL). Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Kwiecien, Readiness NCO, Headquarters Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, alleges Giles had multiple unexcused absences from Jan. 22 through Feb. 6, when he failed to report to the Reserve Center at 112 Liberty Valley Road in Valley Township, despite several attempts to contact him via phone calls and certified letters instructing Giles to return to drill.