DISTRICT JUDGE
MARVIN K. SHRAWDER
DANVILLE
Charged. Jerris Lynn Cutchall, 41, of 364 Blue Spring Terrace, Derry Township, by state police at Milton with prohibited possession of a firearm March 18. According to the criminal complaint, Cutchall illegally possessed eight long guns despite a conviction for intimidation of witnesses or victims on June 20, 2001. Preliminary hearing May 5 at 10 a.m.
Charged. Brandon Christopher Kreski, 24, of 624 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, by Danville police with driving under the influence of controlled substances, reckless driving, driving without insurance, disregard for the traffic lane and failure to keep right in connection with a two-vehicle crash at 2:24 p.m. on March 11 at Route 11 and A Street. Police said Suzann Whiting, the driver of the other vehicle, said she was northbound on Route 11 and saw Kreski’s blue Ford Focus come into lane and it appeared no one was behind the wheel. She said she hit her horn but the other car crashed into her red Nissan van. Witness Mary Dipasquale, who was driving behind Kreski, stopped and found Kreski slumped over the passenger side of the vehicle and not responding, according to the criminal complaint. Kreski, who was injured, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center. Toxicology tests conducted there were positive for cannabinoids, oxycodone, oxymorphone and fentanyl. Preliminary hearing April 25 at 10 a.m.
Charged. Dana D. Toohey, 45, of 398 W. Mahoning St., Danville, by Danville police with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving on Mill and West Mahoning streets on March 11 at 10:33 p.m. A blood test conducted at Geisinger Medical Center showed a blood alcohol content of .208 percent, according to the criminal complaint. Preliminary hearing April 14 at 10 a.m.
Charged. Steven M. Sharp, 37, of 412A Market St., Sunbury, by Mahoning Township police, with disorderly conduct by creating a hazardous or physical offensive condition between 3 and 7:05 a.m. March 17 at Geisinger Medical Center. Police allege Sharp, a patient in the Emergency Department, threw items, slammed the door to his room, made a clenched fist and threatened to hit a nurse, Olivia Bonshock. He also got within an inch or two of registered nurse Conner Houseknecht’s face, clenched his fist, drew it back and threatened to hit him. Preliminary hearing April 25 at 11 a.m.
Charged. Ali Rasheed Martin, 41, of 452 N. 5th St., Sunbury, by Danville police with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, a green glass marijuana dabber used to heat the drug to increase its potency. Police said Martin was a passenger in a vehicle police pulled over at about 8 p.m. March 28 at Route 11 and Bald Top Road. Preliminary hearing April 25 at 9:30 a.m.