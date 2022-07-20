DISTRICT JUDGE
MARVIN K. SHRAWDER
DANVILLE
Charged. Amy Elizabeth Yost, 52, of Monroeton, by state police at Milton with harassment by communication. Police allege Yost posted a partially nude photo of her boyfriend’s ex-wife, Julia Auten, of Derry Township, on Facebook on March 24. Yost admitted to Trooper Kaitlyn Derrick that she composed the Facebook post but claimed that only after she returned to the public computer after using a restroom, the photo was posted, according to the criminal complaint.
Charged. Loren Cedric Norman, 57, Danville State Hospital, Mahoning Township, by state police at Milton with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Norman is accused of punching and kicking another patient, Sakeem Gray, 30, Feb. 24 at about 2:30 p.m. in the day room. Trooper Jennifer Bowers alleges in the complaint that Norman pulled Gray to the floor, ripped his shirt off then punched Gray six times and kicked him 10 times in his torso, face and head in an unprovoked attack. Gray sustained contusions to the left side of his face and head and scratches to the left side of his neck.