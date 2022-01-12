DISTRICT JUDGE
MARVIN K. SHRAWDER
DANVILLE
Charged. Lia C. Hoffman, 35, of 102 N. 7th St., West Milton, by state police at Milton with driving with a suspended or revoked license due to three prior DUI convictions, failure to drive in a single lane, driving without a valid driver’s license and careless driving in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 15 at about 3:15 p.m. on State Route 642 West at Thistle Way in Valley Township. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 2 at 2:45 p.m.
Charged. Eric. K. Harrison, 38, of 700 Old State Road, Turbotville, by state police at Milton with driving with a suspended or revoked license due to third DUI or subsequent offenses, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to wear a seat belt and careless driving in connection with a vehicle crash on Oct. 22 at about 3:40 p.m. on Route 54 in Anthony Township. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
Charged. Gerald P. Cinko, 59, of 258 Yoder Hill Lane, Winfield, by state police at Milton, with driving under the influence of controlled substances and careless driving after he was seen driving erratically and struck a guiderail with his vehicle at about noon on Nov. 8 on A Street in Danville. According to the criminal complaint, Cinko admitted taking his prescribed medication and then methadone and drove his vehicle from the methadone clinic in Northumberland County to 715 A St., where he claimed to have run out of gas. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 1 at 2:30 p.m.
Charged. Nicholas Corey Sexton, 21, of Bloomsburg, by state police at Milton, with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and failure to drive in a single lane in connection with a one-vehicle crash at about 10:20 p.m. on River Drive in Cooper Township. A blood test showed Sexton’s blood alcohol content was .196 percent.
Charged. Antonio Rios-Cosme, 57, of Harrisburg, by Danville police with illegally inhaling chemical solvents to become inebriated on two consecutive evenings in Danville last month. Police found him behind 60 Lower Mulberry St. at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 30 and in an alley beside 458 Mill St. at 8:50 p.m. Dec. 31. Both times, officers found Rios-Cosme heavily under the influence and in possesion of two cans of compressed gas duster. He is charged with two counts of inhaling toxic-releasing substances and one count of public drunkenness.
Charged. Erik M. Kinn, 31, of 165 Camden Lane, Apt. 103, Danville, by Mahoning Township police with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and reckless driving in connection with a crash Nov. 24 at about 11:30 p.m. at 1336 Bloom Road. Police said Kinn drove his car into a ditch near the Frosty Valley Resort entrance. A blood test revealed a blood alcohol content of .205 percent, according to police. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 7 at 3:15 p.m.