DISTRICT JUDGE
MARVIN K. SHRAWDER
DANVILLE
Charged. Ray Wood, 58, of 230 Bald Top Road, Danville, by Danville police with access device fraud, tampering with records or identification, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception for allegedly taking $310.60 from the store safe and making fraudulent purchases with a company credit card estimated at about $655 last month while working as manager of the NAPA store, 471 Ferry St. Preliminary hearing scheduled for March 22 at 3:30 p.m.
Charged. Holly S. Staines, 35, Danville State Hospital, by state police at Milton with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Police allege Staines threatened another patient, Rachel Minerich, by threatening to stab her with a piece of broken ceramic tile and got into a physical altercation with Minerich just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 22. Preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13 at 11 a.m.
Charged. Madison Bennett, 25, of 17 Church St., McEwensville, by state police at Milton with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and careless driving at about 6:45 p.m. Feb. 12 on Broadway Road in Limestone Township. Police said a blood test conducted at Evangelical Community Hospital indicated a blood alcohol content of .122 percent. Preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13 at 11:45 p.m.