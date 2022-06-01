DISTRICT JUDGE
MARVIN K. SHRAWDER
DANVILLE
Charges filed. Max John Moynan, 22, of 963 Washingtonville Road, Danville, charged by state police at Milton with driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, following too closely and reckless driving at about 6 p.m. April 17 on Route 54 near the Interstate 80 interchange, Valley Township. Police said Moynan traveled east in excess of 100 miles per hour, weaved in and out of traffic and nearly rear-ended two vehicles near Route 642. A blood test showed Moynan’s blood alcohol content at .252 percent and his blood positive for marijuana. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m.
Charges filed. Daniel Robert Metzer, 19, of 303 Indian Run Road, Danville, charged by Mahoning Township police with defiant trespass and criminal mischief between 9 p.m. May 20 and 3 a.m. May 21. According to the criminal complaint, Metzer entered the mechanic bays at Jack Metzer Ford after he shimmied an outside door. Police said Metzer, who did not have permission to be at the business, and “unnamed associates” gathered there for several hours, causing damage to the property, specifically at least one “burnout” that caused the concrete floor to chip. Preliminary hearing scheduled for July 18 at 10:15 a.m.