DANVILLE — The Danville Area School District could be facing a larger budget deficit than originally thought.
Acting Danville Area School District Superintendent Harry Mathias told the school board Tuesday night that the district’s deficit would likely be $3 million plus.
Mathias revealed the findings during the board’s regular meeting as he presented a detailed analysis of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 budgets.
That figure surprised school board member Sandy Green.
"That’s a significant difference," Green said.
The crux of the problem was hiring 11 teachers, who would be paid by federal funds — funds that are not likely to continue into next year.
Board member Sandy Green contended the board had been misled by the previous administration in saying the deficit was more in the $2 million range.
Green said he had continually asked questions about the budget deficit, "but I was told two million. It's more than two million. And now we have eleven positions, which we do not currently have a way to pay for.
"I don't remember this being mentioned in any way, shape or form when we were looking at the budgetary numbers. And that seems like a pretty big deal to me. That you can spend $1.15 million that you can't make up.
"For 10 positions with reoccurring costs. We are paying with contemporary funds," Green said, "so when those funds run out at the end of the year, that is an additional amount of money. We have to figure out how to continue to maintain those teachers' positions.
"I don't want to be in a position to say to these people, 'I'm sorry. We used contemporary funds to hire you to what was supposed to be a permanent position. I now don't have an adequate way of paying for it.'"
Green said she feels that is a misrepresentation.
Other board members, such as Chris Huron, said the board was given a heads up about the shortfall.
“We’ll work it out. We’ll find a way,” Huron said.
“We are going to have to find a way to pay them,” Green agreed, because according to the budget analysis laid out by Mathias, “we won’t have the money in our present budget to pay them.”
Board President Michael Clouser said, “I am not going to cut anyone’s position as long as I sit in this chair.”
The budget explained
The question about the 11 teachers came up as part of a 45-minute budget analysis made by Mathias to the school board.
The passed budget has expenses of $49.9 million dollars. "It is worth noting that the federal government has not been shy about giving away COVID relief money," Mathias said.
In fact the district received four different rounds of relief funds "with the biggest one from the American Rescue Plan (ARP)," he said.
The 2022-2023 budget includes almost $4 million in COVID relief. The ARP money was for programs that targeted learning loss during COVID.
The budget allocated $1.8 million in the budget for expenditures, which are not matched by revenue.
"That is problematic," Mathias said.
Mathias said that when an ARP fund grant of about $3 million runs out, there is no more.
The board already spent $1.5 million of that. It includes in the current budget $1.15 million for eleven positions.
"But only one of them is temporary. The other 10 are long term," Mathias said. "So once that $1.15 million is gone you are going to have to find a way to fund those positions.
"You passed a budget with a $1.8 million deficit and that includes $1.15 million expenditures for 11 positions," Mathias said. "You are roughly $3 million to where you need to catch up."