DANVILLE — Danville Area school officials canceled in-person school for the rest of this week, beginning on Wednesday, due to the number of positive COVID cases in the district. Instead, students will attend school online.
Some school board members thought the shutdown of classes should not extend to sports and other extracurricular activities.
During a contentious school board meeting on Tuesday night, board member Kyle Gordon motioned to reinstate extracurricular activities while the buildings are in virtual learning. Jenn Gurski offered a second to the motion, noting that when the schools previously were in virtual learning, extracurricular activities continued.
Board member Yohannes Getachew disagreed with making an exception, though, noting the district was following state Department of Health (DOH) guidelines and there could be insurance implications for the district.
Only Gordon, Gurski and Chris Huron voted to reinstate extracurricular activities, while Getachew, Derl Reichard, Richard Vognetz, board Vice President John Croll and board President Michael Clouser voted against it.
Afterward, Huron criticized the cancellation of extracurricular activities.
“I think we failed our children tonight,” he said. “In one voice we talk about mental health and well-being of our student population, but then we go against past precedent, don’t make a science-based decision and take it off the table. If we’re really so concerned about the data, then why did we have sports today? Why did we have extracurriculars today? Why didn’t we shut it all down?”
Huron added, “I think that was a poor decision. It goes against precedent and it wasn’t the right thing to do for our community.”
Afterward, parent and part-time district employee Nancy Weigle told the board that, “As a parent I was very sad and disappointed” by board members’ actions at the reorganization meeting in December. At that meeting, Huron, the outgoing board president, questioned the four new board members — Clouser, Croll, Vognetz and Sherry Cooper — about a letter to the editor they had submitted during the campaign that criticized the board.
“As an employee, I was very embarrassed,” Weigle said. “It’s important that you try to bury the hatchet.”
She asked that everyone try to work together and be respectful of each other.
The district tentatively will return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said. Monday, Martin Luther King Day, is a professional development day and no student classes are scheduled.
Boyle showed a chart indicating 149 COVID cases among students and staff in the district’s four buildings over seven days and indicating each building was over the 5 percent at which DOH recommends closing.
During the closure, K-5 students are expected to follow the posted schedule in the teacher’s Google Classroom and attend scheduled Google Meets; 6-12 students are expected to follow their normal schedule by attending Google Meets and accessing Google Classroom.