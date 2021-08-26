MAHONING TWP. — A doctor went for a walk the other evening, and nearly 100 people followed him.
The doctor-led walk was planned, though, as part of a statewide campaign to encourage community members to get healthy while checking out their local outdoor recreation areas with their physicians.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn helped kick off the first of the statewide “Walk with a Doc” programs during the stroll Tuesday evening at the Hess Recreation Area. Dr. Michael Suk, chief physician officer and chair of Geisinger’s Musculoskeletal Institute and Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, led the walk. The hikers walked for about a mile and a half, for about 30 minutes.
Many of the walkers were Geisinger employees, but others in the community also took part.
Mary Snyder, who serves on the Danville Area Community Center Board, went on the walk with her husband, Bob.
She said they walked “to take advantage of the beautiful area we have.”
Snyder added, “We love the outdoors. We’re very pleased to be supportive.”
“Secretary Dunn was instrumental in making all this happen,” said Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu, who addressed the walkers under the pavilion before the jaunt through the woods on the J. Manley Robbins Trail.
“We’re a big fan of getting upstream of preventative health,” Ryu said.
The CEO, dressed in a shirt and tie, bowed out of the walk, though, saying he had to get back to the office.
“Nothing brought this to the forefront like the pandemic,” Dunn said in her pre-walk talk. “We see this connection as essential.”
That connection is a collaboration between DCNR, the Pennsylvania Medical Society, Geisinger and the Walk with a Doc organization.
Walk with a Doc is a nonprofit organization formed to inspire communities to get healthy with ongoing physician-led walking groups in outdoor recreation areas. According to Geisinger, Walk with a Doc was started in 2005 by Dr. David Sabgir, cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. The program extends to more than 500 communities throughout the world.
“We’re excited for this particular event with Geisinger and the kickoff of a bunch of events in September,” DCNR’s Deputy Secretary Lauren Imgrund said mid-hike.
Jerry Cush, a Geisinger orthopedic physician who took part in the walk, said physical activity is important.
“Especially in this day and age,” Cush said. “Health management is really important to try and get ahead of this pandemic.”
He said physical activity and exercise are beneficial to mental and physical health.